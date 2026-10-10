Frölunda Suffers Defeat Against Björklöven Following Puistola Injury

Frölunda suffered a 3–2 away defeat against IF Björklöven at Visionite Arena in Umeå on Saturday, October 10, 2026, compounded by a medical emergency for forward Patrik Puistola.

Björklöven Builds Decisive Lead on Rare Shooting Efficiency

Returning to Sweden’s top hockey flight, IF Björklöven proved lethal with its scoring chances during Saturday evening’s top clash. The Umeå newcomers established a 3–1 advantage by the second intermission despite generating only six shots on target across the opening forty minutes of play.

Ahead of this first meeting of the season, Färjestad topped the standings table with 19 points after seven matches, while Frölunda followed closely on 17 points and Björklöven held third place with 14 points. The newly promoted club had previously won five of their first six fixtures. Meanwhile, Frölunda entered the fixture looking to bounce back from a 4–1 away loss against Timrå in Medelpad on Thursday, October 8, 2026, where the team drew seven two-minute penalties and conceded two power-play goals in 41 seconds during the second period. Head coach Robert Ohlsson’s side arrived in northern Sweden following a 3–2 overtime defeat against Liberec in the Champions Hockey League on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Photo: rakapuckar.com

Oscar Tellström opened the scoring for the hosts in the first period before Filip Cederqvist leveled for the visitors. Tobias Normann guarded the visiting net alongside backup Lars Johansson, while Frans Tuohimaa manned the opposite crease for the hosts in front of 5,400 spectators.

Disputed Goal and Penalty Trouble Stifle Frölunda’s Comeback Bid

Frölunda fought back in the final stanza when Linus Högberg reduced the deficit to 3–2, but the visitors could not find an equalizer past Björklöven goaltender Frans Tuohimaa. The game’s turning point—and its most controversial sequence—arrived when the referees waved off an apparent equalizing goal.

Officials ruled that Frölunda forward Graeme Clarke had interfered with Tuohimaa inside the crease. The decision drew sharp criticism from pundits. It is a crystal-clear goal, TV4 analyst Petter Rönnqvist said. It is incomprehensible that it is disallowed. Team captain Max Friberg noted after the previous loss that discipline had become a major issue for the Göteborg club, a sentiment echoed by the coaching staff as the side incurred further penalty trouble.

Photo: HurBra.se

Patrik Puistola Transported to Hospital After Sustaining Injury

The scoreboard deficit proved secondary to a medical scare for Frölunda’s forward corps. Patrik Puistola logged just seven minutes of ice time before exiting the match following an on-ice collision.

Head coach Robert Ohlsson addressed the team’s double blow in his post-match comments to broadcasters. Unfortunately he had to leave. He probably went to the hospital. So we’ll see how he’s doing, it didn’t sound very good, Ohlsson told reporters regarding the Finnish forward, who had recorded four points in his first seven appearances before getting hurt. The club announced that further updates regarding Puistola’s status would follow on Monday, ahead of Frölunda’s upcoming home fixture against Bordeaux in the Champions Hockey League on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and a subsequent away match against Linköping on October 15.

Following the final horn, Björklöven solidified their standing among the league leaders alongside Färjestad and Frölunda, while the visitors prepared for a busy upcoming schedule that also features the much-anticipated jersey retirement ceremony for Joel Lundqvist scheduled for October 17.