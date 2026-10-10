William Joseph Dorman Obituary, Lake Stevens Washington

William “Bill” Joseph Dorman, a resident of Lake Stevens, Washington, and a former New Jersey resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Twp., New Jersey. He was 81 years old.

Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on April 27, 1945, Bill was the son of the late Carl and Emily (Righter) Dorman. He grew up in Boonton, New Jersey, graduating from Boonton High School in 1963. Over the course of his life, he lived in several communities—including Budd Lake, Randolph, Morris Plains, High Bridge, and Hampton—before relocating to Florida and eventually settling in Washington state in 1990 alongside his wife, Ann.

Throughout his career, Bill applied his technical skills in various capacities. He worked as a senior lab technician at Airtron in Morris Plains, where he crossed paths with Ann. The two eventually married and recently celebrated their 37 years of marriage. Following his time at Airtron, Bill worked as an HVAC installer with various facilities throughout his career.

A Life Lived Outdoors and on the Road

Outside of his professional life, Bill cultivated a deep appreciation for the outdoors. While living in New Jersey, he spent his summer weekends in Point Pleasant, enjoying boating and water skiing. He was an avid automobile enthusiast with a particular fondness for the Ford Mustang, and he embraced the open road with one of his most cherished memories: riding his motorcycle across the country.

Camping and experiencing nature remained lifelong pursuits for Bill. He also shared a profound bond with his dog, Le’ah, who held a special place in his heart alongside his human family members. Bill will be fondly remembered for his quiet spirit, his honesty and the values he lived by.

Surviving Family and Private Arrangements

Ann Dorman, his wife, is among the survivors of William Joseph Dorman, along with his three children: Jeff Dorman and his wife Laurin, hailing from Lambertville, New Jersey; Glenn Dorman and his wife Joy, residing in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; and Christina Chandler and her husband Jayme, who live in Stanwood, Washington. He also leaves behind six cherished grandchildren: five granddaughters—Elizabeth Dorman, Julia Dorman, Madison Dorman, Lila Dorman, and Devon Dorman—and one grandson, Alex Chandler.

Bill leaves behind several nieces and nephews in addition to his immediate family, alongside his three sisters: Nancy Regec of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; June Meola of Forked River, New Jersey; and Marilyn Pompeo, alongside her husband Joseph, also of Forked River, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Robert (Bob) Dorman and Richard (Dick) Dorman.

Under the direction of Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home located at 26 Main Street, Lebanon, New Jersey, all funeral arrangements remain private. Our floral store is available for those wishing to plant a memorial tree or send flowers to the family of William Joseph Dorman.