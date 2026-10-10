Following a 90-minute phone call on October 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated that neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to be the first to hang up, describing the conversation as warm and positive.

Fantasy & Market Impact

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The 90-Minute Phone Call and Diplomatic Warmth

The conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spanned a wide array of topics, ranging from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to international sports, according to statements released by Yury Ushakov. Ushakov noted that the dialogue lasted roughly an hour and a half in a highly cordial atmosphere. During the exchange, Trump immediately offered birthday wishes to Putin and passed along greetings from Melania Trump. Ushakov quoted Trump as saying he was prepared to continue talking with Putin throughout the day, that night, and into the following day.

Humanitarian Coordination and Special Envoys

Beyond high-level diplomatic discussions, the two leaders addressed humanitarian efforts involving families and children in both Russia and Ukraine. Putin expressed appreciation for the contributions made by Melania Trump toward helping children reunite with their families. Yana Lantratova, Russia’s human rights representative, will maintain regular communication with the team of Melania Trump moving forward. Additionally, Moscow expects upcoming meetings with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Uranium Transfer Offers and Regional Security

Addressing wider international security concerns, Putin reiterated that Moscow’s standing proposal to transfer Tehran’s enriched uranium to Russia remains fully valid on the table for US consideration. While the discussion covered major global flashpoints and domestic American issues, Ushakov confirmed that neither leader touched upon plans for a specific face-to-face summit in the near future. Putin also outlined Russia’s specific response tactics regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Hockey, Ovechkin, and Cultural Bridges

Amidst heavy geopolitical bargaining, the conversation briefly shifted toward sports culture, with both leaders discussing ice hockey. Donald Trump specifically praised the athletic achievements of Alexander Ovechkin.

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