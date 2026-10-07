A Presidential Call Amid Siberian Plague Fears

President Donald Trump confirmed he will speak with Vladimir Putin in an imminent telephone call to address reports of a plague outbreak in Siberia. “I have a phone call scheduled very shortly,” Trump told reporters upon his return to the White House.

The diplomatic push follows a fatal laboratory incident in Irkutsk involving researcher Daria Shipilova. While the World Health Organization has urged caution—citing a low risk for the Russian Federation and a very low risk for the European region—international alarm continues to climb.

Washington Demands Transparency

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has publicly pressured Moscow for a full accounting of the event, arguing that laboratory-based infections carry grave weight in a post-pandemic world. “It is up to Russia to provide more information on what happened,” Rubio stated.

Moscow Points to American Outbreaks

The Kremlin has countered by targeting the United States’ own disease record. Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian federal health agency, cited a case of plague in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, as recently as June. The agency labeled the U.S. infectious disease situation as “unstable,” even as it expressed appreciation for President Trump’s offer of assistance.

Disproportionate Containment Measures

Scrutiny has intensified over the scale of the Russian response. Biologist Kevin Esvelt noted on social media that the mobilization—which reportedly includes the quarantine of five hospitals, the deployment of hazardous material teams, and the involvement of the FSB—appears far beyond the requirements of a standard laboratory accident.

Esvelt suggested that such a rigid lockdown implies the pathogen may resist routine prophylactic antibiotics, fueling speculation about the true nature of the agent. While international outlets like The Sun and Daily Express US have raised questions about withheld information, official confirmation remains elusive.

Unconfirmed Reports and Looming Investigations

Local Russian media reports have alluded to a potential second death in the region, though these claims remain unverified by central authorities. The World Health Organization continues to maintain contact with Russian officials as formal investigations proceed.