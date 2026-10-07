17-Year-Old Arrested for Deadly Las Vegas First Friday Shooting

A 17-year-old suspect faces a murder charge following a late-night shooting that killed a 15-year-old and wounded two others during the First Friday event in the Las Vegas Arts District, FOX5 reported.

Arrest and Charges Filed in Clark County

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Authorities booked the juvenile into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 10 p.m. Friday near South Main Street and West Charleston Boulevard. Officers patrolling the area heard the shots ringing out and immediately pushed into the dense crowd. Police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, while responding units discovered a third wounded individual nearby.

Emergency medical personnel transported all three victims to a hospital. Investigators confirmed that one of the teenagers succumbed to his injuries.

Victim Identification and Family Response

Family members identified the deceased teenager as Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers.

“I honestly went into shock a little bit. I couldn’t speak. It was just so overwhelming,” she said. “I wanted to cry out of happiness, but I couldn’t cry out of happiness.”

Detectives with the LVMPD homicide section determined that an altercation broke out between multiple individuals before the suspect drew a firearm and opened fire into the crowd. The juvenile suspect fled the area before police could secure the location.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.