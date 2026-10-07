Daniel Barenboim Brings West-Eastern Divan Festival to Berlin in 2026

Berlin will host the West-Eastern Divan Festival for its inaugural edition from November 11 to 18, 2026, uniting global musicians for ten performances at various locations across the capital, such as the Philharmonie Berlin, the Pierre Boulez Saal, and Berghain.

Berlin Prepares for a Musical Showcase

The event opens at the Philharmonie Berlin with a performance by Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra.

Later in the week, the orchestra returns to the same stage for a second concert featuring renowned pianist Lang Lang. The program for these opening events will be announced at a later date.

A Quarter-Century of Artistic Diplomacy

The upcoming festival marks a significant expansion for the initiative founded in the summer of 1999 by Daniel Barenboim and Edward W. Said.

What began as a single workshop in Weimar—then the European Capital of Culture—for young musicians from Israel and Palestine has evolved into a fixture of the international music scene. Over more than 25 years, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra has carried its foundational message of dialogue and understanding across the globe.

Uniting Global Institutions Under One Umbrella

Over the decades, that original framework expanded far beyond a single touring orchestra.

Today, the network encompasses the Daniel Barenboim Stiftung in Berlin, the Fundación Barenboim-Said in Seville, the Barenboim-Said Center for Music in Ramallah, the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin, and the Pierre Boulez Saal, which opened in 2017. The November festival unites all of these institutions within Berlin’s cultural landscape.

Artists and Students Take the Stage

Additional concerts across the three host venues will feature prominent artists who have maintained long-standing connections with the various projects.

The lineup includes Naseer Shamma, Emmanuel Pahud, the Boulez Ensemble, Kathleen Tagg, and David Krakauer. Performing alongside these world-renowned artists will be pupils representing the Barenboim-Said Akademie, the Fundación Barenboim-Said in Seville, and the Barenboim-Said Center for Music in Ramallah.

Building on Landmark Berlin Milestones

This inaugural festival follows previous landmark appearances by the orchestra at the Philharmonie Berlin, including celebrations for its 20th anniversary and, most recently, its 25th-anniversary milestone in 2024.

Complete details, venue schedules, and ticket information are available directly through the official West-Eastern Divan Festival platform.