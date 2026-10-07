F-35 Fighter Parts Diverted to Hong Kong Raises Chinese Espionage Fears

A shipment of defective F-35 fighter jet spare parts, including a canopy and a weapons bay door sent from Australia to the United States via UPS, was misrouted through Hong Kong, sparking joint investigations by Canberra, Washington, and the manufacturer to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The logistical mix-up came to light as La Libre.be reported on inquiries being conducted by Australian and American authorities. According to Bloomberg reports cited in the coverage, the cargo was entrusted to logistics giant UPS for an aerial transit from Australia to the United States. The flight was scheduled to route through Seoul, South Korea, rather than Hong Kong, leaving officials searching for answers regarding how the transit went astray.

Conflicting Assessments Over Cargo Sensitivity

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed the incident to 20 Minutes, stating that Canberra was investigating alongside the United States and the manufacturer Lockheed Martin. However, Marles insisted that the items were not “sensitive equipment or parts.”

Politico initially reported that the shipment included a canopy featuring a specialized coating designed to reduce radar signatures, raising concerns about potential technology leaks to China. French defense expert Xavier Tytelman pushed back against the official downplaying of the incident in interviews with La Libre.be. Tytelman asserted that the misrouting was not accidental, noting that sensitive military components are never normally shipped via commercial transit involving stopovers.

Key Component Reported Function Estimated Impact Cockpit Canopy Radar-absorbent stealth coating Potential compromise of radar-evasion capabilities Weapons Bay Door Structural stealth integration Insight into manufacturing tolerances and sensor placement Horizontal Stabilizers Aerodynamic control and sensor housing Exposure of internal electronic layouts

Tytelman emphasized the nature of the hardware, explaining that the canopy’s radar-absorbent material is vital to the F-35’s stealth profile. If analyzed, such components could theoretically allow rival nations to develop countermeasures against the aircraft. Meanwhile, Michael Shoebridge, a defense expert, characterized the Hong Kong layover to domestic press as an act of incredible incompetence, suggesting that Chinese observers benefited from a major logistical blunder.

Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Lockheed Martin’s Role

Lockheed Martin oversees the global supply chain for the F-35 program, managing a shared pool of spare parts distributed across international partner nations, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. When contacted regarding the shipping protocols, Lockheed Martin stated that it could not comment on active shipments or shipping procedures for security reasons, while affirming strict compliance with United States regulations governing aircraft component transport.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

The broader F-35 enterprise remains the most expensive defense program in United States history, with lifecycle costs projected to exceed 2 trillion dollars. Nations like Belgium, which ordered 45 of the aircraft for roughly 5.7 billion euros, face mounting costs driven heavily by the advanced technology required to maintain the jet’s stealth capabilities. Tytelman cautioned that if the aircraft’s stealth effectiveness is compromised, the steep hourly operational costs—reported at approximately 52,000 euros per flight hour—would lose their strategic justification for buyers.

Assessing Domestic Risks in European Manufacturing Hubs

The incident has also prompted scrutiny regarding production facilities outside the United States. In Belgium, a consortium of industrial firms known as BeLightning—comprising Asco, Sabca, and Sonaca—manufactures structural components like horizontal stabilizers for the F-35 program. Industry representatives dismissed the possibility of a similar diversion occurring locally as surreal, emphasizing that production sites operate under strict security and that European-built components ship westward by truck toward the United Kingdom or directly to the United States.

F-35 Fighter Jet Parts Diverted to Hong Kong, Congress Opens Investigation, Politico

Despite these assurances, experts maintain that any physical component of the aircraft offers valuable intelligence regarding sensor placements, material compositions, and electronic layouts. As investigations led by American and Australian authorities continue, the incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities within the international supply networks supporting modern military aviation.