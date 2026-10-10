Four Friends Filmed During Panama Earthquake Return Home Safe

When a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Panama, four friends recording their time on a mountain found their outdoor excursion transformed into a terrifying ordeal, as La Nación reported.

From Mountain Trail to Seismic Panic

What started as a casual walk through heavy vegetation and rocky terrain quickly dissolved into sheer panic when the powerful tremor shook the landscape. The entire ordeal was captured in real time across two separate videos shared by the protagonists on social media, showcasing the group stranded outdoors without immediate guidance on how to secure their safety.

In the first recording, the young woman holding the camera frantically calls out to her companion. Está temblando… Quédate acá arriba, vente para acá, she screams, attempting to maintain calm while her friend stands visibly nervous and close to tears, desperate to descend the slope.

Aftershocks and Digital Queries

A second video documents the group’s frantic debate over the safest way down the mountain while a fresh aftershock rattles the area once more. Anxiety etches across their faces as they weigh their next moves.

¿Por qué no bajamos rápido? ¡Qué suerte la de nosotros! they exclaim during the height of the tension. In a surreal moment of modern uncertainty, one of the participants even suggests asking artificial intelligence for emergency survival instructions.

Viral Reach and Safe Return

The harrowing footage drew immediate online attention, with the first video surging past 23 million views and the second accumulating nearly two million plays. Shortly after the digital panic spread, the group posted a reassuring update confirming that all four friends made it back to their homes safe and sound.