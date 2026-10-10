Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Panama and Triggers Tsunami Warnings

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, shaking the capital, damaging infrastructure including water treatment plants and a historic church, and temporarily triggering tsunami warnings across nine Latin American nations before regional authorities lifted the alerts.

The powerful tremor struck at 12:56 local time on Friday, originating from an active fault system that had accumulated pressure over time.

Néstor Luque explained that It is an active fault system that occasionally, due to the accumulation of tension, releases this amount of energy, according to the director of the Institute of Geosciences of Panama.

While the United States Geological Survey initially estimated the magnitude at 8.0 before revising it downward to 7.7 at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the shaking rattled high-rise buildings in Ciudad de Panamá and sent residents scrambling into the streets.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the updated location placed the epicentral focus 12 kilometers west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, situated at a depth of 12.6 kilometers. The initial information from the Peruvian entity likewise relied on data distributed by the United States Geological Survey, while the reference coordinates recorded by the Peruvian organization placed the epicenter 59 kilometers west-southwest of Las Tablas. The preliminary information from the Universidad de Panamá’s Instituto de Geociencias initially located the epicenter 39 kilometers from Tonosí in the province of Los Santos, noting a depth of four kilometers and a magnitude of 7.2. Meanwhile, Omar Smith, director of the national civil protection agency, stated that the epicenter occurred on land rather than out at sea, making the threat of 1 to 3 meter waves along certain beaches unlikely.

Infrastructure Strain Across Provincial Towns and the Capital

The immediate aftermath laid bare widespread strain on public utilities and buildings, particularly outside the capital. The Ministry of Government and the National Civil Protection System reported that nearly all of the country’s water treatment plants suffered structural damage, leaving the facility feeding the capital operating at a mere 20% capacity. President José Raúl Mulino stated that his country faces a major disaster, pointing to roads completely collapsed across affected districts.

Photo: Infobae

In the central provinces of Herrera, Coclé, Veraguas, and Los Santos, the National Civil Protection Service reported that the impact brought structural damage to official buildings, private properties, churches, and government offices. Malitzie Rivera, the deputy director of the Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, confirmed that damaged governmental and private buildings as well as interrupted basic services were documented in the province of Los Santos. Omar Smith, speaking to the news channel Telemetro Reporta, reiterated that the principal affects were concentrated in Coclé, Veraguas, Herrera, and Los Santos. The Ministry of Government issued an afternoon statement confirming the collapse of commercial storefront facades and damage to churches, alongside the preventive evacuation of hospitals, while noting that no injured persons had been reported at that stage.

Photo: DW.com

In Penonomé, located in the province of Coclé, a section of the Dos Continentes hotel collapsed, while local officials confirmed that the regional hospital building developed cracks that prompted coordinated efforts to transfer patients to a temporary modular installation. Material destruction even reached the property of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Meanwhile, in the province of Los Santos, the historic San Atanasio church, declared a National Historical Heritage site in 1938, suffered a structural collapse.

Amid the disruption, critical national infrastructure fared better. The Autoridad del Canal de Panamá confirmed that maritime transit continued without interruption, with ships navigating the strategic waterway throughout the day. Because of the earthquake, the Autoridad Aeronáutica Civil noted that preventive flight diversions were ordered for incoming aircraft scheduled for Tocumen.

Miraculous Rescues and Over 100 Aftershocks in Soná and Tonosí

Rural communities near the epicentral zone bore the brunt of the geological violence. In the district of Soná, a family home was reduced to total rubble, trapping a young child beneath a heavy bed alongside other relatives. After the initial violent shaking subsided, the father cleared a path through the debris and heard a faint call from the ruins: Mamá, papá, estoy aquí , as reported by Infobae. Neighbors and family members successfully pulled the uninjured boy from the wreckage in what his mother described as a miracle.

Photo: EL PAÍS

In Tonosí, the coastal locality closest to the epicenter, residents reported aftershocks occurring every five minutes while families sheltered outdoors away from damaged walls and downed power lines. The Instituto de Geociencias recorded more than 100 aftershocks rippling outward from the Azuero-Panamá fault system. Civil protection sources additionally noted that the disaster sequence left at least two people injured and one individual trapped in the rubble of a church.

Regional Tsunami Alerts and International Solidarity

The scale of the tremor immediately triggered international watchfulness across the Pacific basin. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued initial advisories warning of potential hazardous waves across nine countries: Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico. Neighboring nations swiftly mobilized evaluations and defensive postures.

7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, tsunami threat issued for region

Country PTWC Wave Height Forecast Official Regional Response Panama 1 to 3 meters in local coastal zones Local impact evaluations and structural assessments activated Ecuador 0.3 to 1 meter in select coastal sectors Monitoring heightened across coastal districts Peru Less than 0.3 meters Marina de Guerra intensified litoral monitoring; no evacuation order issued Colombia Less than 0.3 meters Dimar confirmed no tsunami threat for Pacific coast

As authorities lifted the broader tsunami alerts, regional leaders offered immediate backing. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced via social media that Washington was mobilizing resources and personnel at the request of the Panamanian government. Simultaneously, the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean pledged a $250,000 donation to assist with emergency relief.