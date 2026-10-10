MAGA base voices anxiety and low approval ratings for Trump

As the United States approaches critical midterm elections on November 3, an unusual domestic political landscape has unfolded, marked by a plummeting 32 percent voter approval rating for Donald Trump in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll and growing anxiety within the MAGA base over economic strain and a potential third-term presidential bid.

The Republican Party’s national convention in Dallas last month saw thousands of Republicans descend on the city for a multimillion-dollar midterm gathering without the president actually appearing on the ballot. While enthusiastic supporters donned red caps and praised administration border policies, cracks in the base emerged over persistent inflation, high fuel prices, and lingering questions regarding foreign policy decisions.

Economic Strains Test Grassroots Loyalty Across Texas and Beyond

On the convention floor, attendees offered mixed assessments of the current administration’s trajectory. Deborah Muszynski, a Republican voter from Chicago visiting Texas, expressed bewilderment over foreign actions. “He got himself in a little pickle with Iran,” she told news.com.au. “He shouldn’t have done that; we don’t know why he did that; we don’t know what the purpose was.”

Domestic pocketbook issues added further friction. Steve Woods, attending with his son, pointed to high diesel prices as a major pain point. “I’m in construction and diesel at $5.20? That’s tough,” he said. “It adds up.” Randy, a voter from Austin, echoed similar frustrations regarding the pace of foreign interventions, arguing that international alliances like NATO should take a back seat to domestic relief.

Even high-profile candidates caught the local blowback. Ken Paxton, endorsed by Mr Trump and running in a tight race for Texas Governor against Democrat James Talarico, acknowledged the political headwinds in a private meeting last month, noting that the primary driver of voter anger was not tariffs, but the war, gas prices, and diesel costs.

Key Indicator Reported Metric / Context Presidential Approval Rating 32 percent (Reuters/Ipsos poll) Midterm Election Date November 3 Diesel Fuel Price Sourced $5.20 (noted by convention attendees) Third-Term Constitutional Barrier 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution

Pushback Against a Rumored Third Term in 2028

While supporters routinely dismissed controversies surrounding projects like the proposed Washington DC arch or annexation rhetoric regarding Canada, one topic drew unified resistance among the party faithful: the possibility of a third term.

Despite the sale of “Trump 2028” merchandise—including an $80 baseball cap and T-shirts featuring Mount Rushmore imagery—voters made it clear that constitutional limits should hold firm. “He cannot do that,” Muszynski stated bluntly, pointing instead to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Woods echoed the sentiment, noting, “He’s done a great job. He’s gonna retire.”

Polling data supports the grassroots hesitation. Survey numbers indicate that a significant majority of Americans, alongside roughly 64 percent of Republicans, reject the concept of a 2028 run, even as 49 per cent of MAGA Republicans believe it could happen.

Midterm Stakes and the Congressional Balance of Power

The urgency behind last month’s Dallas convention stems from the looming risk of Democrats capturing control of Congress in the November 3 elections. Such a shift would severely constrain the remainder of the president’s final years in office and potentially pave the way for renewed impeachment proceedings.

Mr Trump dismissed the soft polling numbers as “fake” during appearances last week, insisting that pre-election rallies have shifted momentum and promising that fuel prices will drop once active conflicts conclude. Yet, with state-level candidates occasionally distancing themselves from the national brand to protect their local margins, the upcoming weeks will test whether grassroots enthusiasm can overcome widespread economic dissatisfaction.