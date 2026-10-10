Trump attacks Canada and Mexico, eroding US geopolitical advantage

The Trump administration’s attack on Canada and Mexico is cracking the foundation of the United States’ global power. By imposing high tariffs and belittling Canada as the “51st state,” Washington has transformed long-standing partnerships into focal points of economic anxiety and fractured trust.

Historical Roots of Continental Integration

For generations, U.S. foreign policy treated North American harmony as an unshakeable given, losing sight of the strategic foresight once championed by 19th-century figures like William Seward. Seward understood that controlling the continent meant securing global influence through commerce and peaceful arbitration rather than coercion. By the mid-century, cooperative milestones such as the St. Lawrence Seaway and the 1965 auto pact cemented a deeply integrated regional economy.

The Post-Cold War Economic Anchor

Continental integration accelerated dramatically during the Reagan administration and culminated in the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992 under President George H. W. Bush. NAFTA served as much more than a commercial framework; it acted as a cornerstone for stability, historical reconciliation with Mexico, and institutional alignment across borders. Successive administrations built upon this momentum, weathering the 1995 peso crisis and enacting post-9/11 border efficiencies to secure vital supply chains. U.S.-Canadian trade soared to approximately $900 billion by 2024, while U.S.-Mexican commerce approached the $1 trillion threshold, underpinned by hundreds of billions of dollars in cross-border investments.

Erosion of a Strategic Asset

Today, the deliberate pressure applied by President Donald Trump—ranging from economic coercion to threats of military intervention in Mexico—revives historical grievances regarding gringo hegemony. While global powers like China and Russia contend with numerous difficult neighbors and restricted maritime chokepoints, the United States has historically benefited from benign borders and two vast oceans. By alienating Canada and Mexico, current U.S. leadership risks forfeiting a crucial strategic asset: a unified continental base from which global power is effectively projected.