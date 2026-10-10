Microsoft plans multiple devices for Gen-10 according to internal meeting

Microsoft’s gaming division is shifting hardware strategy for the tenth console generation by building a hardware family rather than iterative console tiers, according to an internal meeting detailed by Windows Central. Led by Asha Sharma, the division plans to introduce multiple devices designed for different player habits, explicitly breaking away from the single-device model.

Project Helix and the Multi-Device Strategy for Gen-10

Internal transcripts show that Asha Sharma addressed Microsoft staff regarding the upcoming hardware lineup, known internally as Project Helix. “Ci stiamo muovendo verso una famiglia di dispositivi per la Gen-10,” Sharma stated during the meeting, indicating that the next generation will be composed of multiple devices and not multiple versions of the same console as seen in the last two. “Non esiste un dispositivo che vada bene per tutti,” she added.

The hardware architecture aims to cover both stationary setups and mobile use cases. Microsoft intends to manufacture certain core pieces of hardware internally while partnering with external manufacturers for others. While a traditional home console remains part of the roadmap, the ecosystem will explicitly widen to capture mobile players who require portability.

Balancing Traditional Consoles and Portable Form Factors

The strategy shares structural similarities with Nintendo’s hardware philosophy, prioritizing accessibility across casual and hardcore audiences. According to the internal disclosures, the upcoming generation will include an exceptional standalone console alongside hardware solutions engineered for users who are frequently on the move.

Development on the underlying platform software is already underway. Sharma noted during the internal briefing that the operating system is beginning to look genuinely promising, signalling active platform engineering behind Project Helix. Microsoft has not yet detailed exact specifications, pricing tiers, or hardware launch dates, but confirmed that further details will be shared as development progresses.