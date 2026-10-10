MA Kiran, son of former MLA M.A. Nirmala, dies in USA

M.A. Kiran, a 41-year-old senior data scientist and IIT graduate, died of a heart attack in his sleep on October 1 in San Jose, California, after family members in Kurnool raised an alarm following nearly 10 days of silence.

Ten Days Without Contact From San Jose

Kiran’s family in Kurnool grew deeply concerned after failing to reach him for nearly 10 days. Relatives approached representatives of Amana and the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to help trace him.

At the same time, Kiran’s friends in the United States grew worried when he stopped answering their phone calls. Those friends visited his San Jose residence and discovered his body inside.

Medical reports later confirmed that Kiran passed away in his sleep on October 1. The cause of death was a sudden heart attack.

Academic Background and Professional Career in the United States

Kiran was the elder son of former Kurnool MLA and senior CPM leader M.A. Nirmala. Family and associates described him as a brilliant student.

He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) before completing his master’s degree at the New York University. At the time of his death, he worked as a senior data scientist in the United States.

Diplomatic Arrangements and Official Condolences

Representatives of Amana and TANA are currently assisting the family with diplomatic formalities and the arrangements required to bring Kiran’s body back to India.

That process is expected to take about a week. Holidays over the next three days are projected to cause delays in finalizing the transport logistics.

In a condolence message, Lokesh stated that Kiran’s sudden demise was an irreparable loss to the Gafoor family, while conveying heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

Several CPM leaders, relatives, and well-wishers are currently visiting Gafoor’s residence in Kurnool to offer condolences.