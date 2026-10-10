Jordan Spieth and PGA Tour Pros Switch to New 2027 Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

The Titleist 2027 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls made their official PGA Tour debut at the Baycurrent Classic, following a two-year product refresh cycle. Golf equipment editor Jack Hirsh reported that players including Jordan Spieth and Neal Shipley quickly adopted the new prototypes, which target specific spin rate adjustments.

Baycurrent Classic Introduction and USGA Conforming List Debut

Titleist introduced its unreleased 2027 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls to the PGA Tour field at the Baycurrent Classic, adhering strictly to its established two-year product refresh cadence. The new equipment first appeared on the USGA conforming list three weeks prior at the Biltmore Championship in North Carolina. During that tournament debut, four golfers immediately put the prototypes into competitive play, most notably T3 finisher and 54-hole leader Neal Shipley.

Following the North Carolina event, on-site Tour representatives introduced the product to players in Japan at the Yokohama Country Club. In that 72-player field, 12 golfers opted for the new Pro V1, giving the unreleased 2027 model higher usage than any single competing brand. Among those committing early to the prototype was three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Addressing Spin Rate Challenges for Tour Professionals

Throughout his career, Spieth played the higher-compression, higher-spinning Pro V1x before shifting mid-season to the Pro V1x Left Dash to combat rising iron spin rates. He later transitioned to the 2025 Pro V1 during the U.S. Open before moving into the 2027 prototype at the Baycurrent Classic.

“I’ve always played the highest-spinning ball because I thought I needed it in the long irons,” Spieth noted earlier in the season regarding his equipment adjustments. “Now with this, whatever my makeup is, and then just kind of added speed; my spin rates have been fine, if not too high. So it’s actually kind of nice to be able to drop it down a little bit.”

Shipley experienced similar performance metrics, having previously played the low-spinning Pro V1x Double Dot before securing back-to-back top-10 finishes after his switch to the 2027 V model. While Titleist has withheld specific manufacturing details regarding the internal differences between generations, player feedback provides clear indicators of the ball’s aerodynamic and spin profiles.

Player Previous Ball Model 2027 Pro V1 Switch Notable Result Neal Shipley Pro V1x Double Dot 2027 Pro V1 Back-to-back top-10s Jordan Spieth Pro V1x Left Dash / Pro V1 2027 Pro V1 Early adoption at Baycurrent Classic Doug Ghim Standard Model Pro V1x Runner-up finish in Utah

Player Feedback on Intermediate Pitch Shots and Wind Performance

Sahith Theegala detailed specific performance gains observed during short-game testing with the new prototype. “I think the thing that I’ve found different is with some of the short-game shots — maybe like 20, 30, 40 yards, not even like a basic chip, but like an intermediate pitch shot — I feel like it comes out a touch lower and with a touch more spin,” Theegala explained to Titleist representatives. “I feel like I can lean on my short game. So when it feels like I’m able to squeeze even a little bit more out of something that I feel really good about, it’s a great feeling. Especially when it’s just equipment-based, when you don’t have to personally change anything.”

Doug Ghim, who transitioned to the Pro V1x in Utah and secured his best finish of the season with a runner-up showing, focused on dispersion and wind stability during his evaluations. “I think the windows were tighter,” Ghim stated. “I think between the spinniest ball and lowest spinning ball in the groupings that we hit with each club, they tended to be tighter. And I think visually we saw that it was curving less. And fortunately that day we also had a bit of a crosswind, so it’s a good time to test all that stuff. So yeah, I think overall just watching it tail less in the wind was a big factor.”

Expanding Tour Adoption Ahead of the Fall Schedule

Beyond Spieth and Shipley, the broader player adoption list at the Baycurrent Classic included Brian Harman and John Parry playing the X variant, alongside Zach Bouchou, Tom Hoge, Maverick McNealy, and Denny McCarthy gaming the V model. International entrants such as Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yusaku Hosono, and Ren Yonezawa also incorporated the Pro V1x into their tournament setups.

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Titleist distributed footage of Max Homa and Ryan Gerard testing the 2027 iterations on-site in Japan, pointing toward a wider rollout across the PGA Tour roster as the fall schedule progresses.