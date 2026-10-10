Brandon Rogers Threatens Heckler at Helluva Boss Panel

Actor Brandon Rogers threatened a disruptive attendee during the “Helluva Boss” panel at New York Comic Con on October 8, 2026, shouting, “I’m going to jump over this fence and end you,” after multiple interruptions derailed the Main Stage session at the Javits Center.

The Panel Disruption and Security Breakdown

An unidentified audience member repeatedly shouted over the cast and creator Vivienne Medrano six times during the Thursday session.

Brandon Rogers left his seat and approached the audience when event staff failed to intervene, demanding that security remove the heckler.

Convention organizer ReedPop issued a statement acknowledging that action was not taken swiftly enough and apologizing to the panelists, moderator Perri Nemiroff, and fans.

Confrontation on the Javits Center Main Stage

The disruption began early in the “Helluva Boss” panel at New York Comic Con when an audience member started shouting over series creator Vivienne Medrano as she spoke on the Main Stage, as Page Six reported. The first interruption prompted Medrano to respond directly to the crowd before the heckling continued, drawing the ire of the adult animated series’ cast and crew. ComingSoon.net noted that the unidentified attendee shouted over the speakers six separate times throughout the session.

As the interruptions persisted, actor Brandon Rogers lost his patience and lashed out at the heckler. “You need to shut the f–k up right now. I swear to God I’m going to jump over this fence and end you. It’s not cute,” Rogers stated from the stage, according to Page Six. When the shouting did not stop, Rogers stood up, walked to the front of the stage, and told the audience member, “You need to get the f— out right now or I will make you leave.”

Criticism of Event Staff Response

Frustrated by the lack of immediate intervention from convention personnel, Rogers turned his attention to convention security. Variety reported that the actor questioned the presence of venue staff, asking, “Isn’t there someone in a vest? Bulletproof one, maybe?”

As the disruptions continued later in the panel while voice actor Vivian Nichole Nixon discussed motherhood, Rogers renewed his demands for staff assistance. “Is anyone working at this f—ing event? Can someone please get this motherf—er the hell out of here? I swear to God,” he shouted, according to Page Six. Attendees noted on social media that the heckler was eventually escorted out of the auditorium by event staff.

Event Detail Information Date of Incident Thursday, October 8, 2026 Location Javits Center Main Stage, New York Comic Con Series Featured “Helluva Boss” (Prime Video / YouTube) Key Personnel Involved Brandon Rogers, Vivienne Medrano, Perri Nemiroff, Vivian Nichole Nixon

ReedPop Issues Formal Apology

Following backlash on social media regarding convention protocols, Comic Con organizer ReedPop addressed the delayed reaction to the repeated disturbances. A spokesperson for ReedPop told Variety, “We are aware of a repeated disturbance from a fan in the audience during Thursday’s ‘Helluva Boss’ panel. While the situation was addressed after the panel, action was not taken swiftly enough, and we apologize to the panelists, moderator, and fans in attendance for the disruption.”

Photo: variety.com

ComingSoon.net confirmed that ReedPop is reviewing its security protocols following the incident. “We are taking steps to ensure any future incidents are addressed in a swifter manner,” the ReedPop spokesperson added.