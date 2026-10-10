Lancia unveils the new Gamma crossover at the Paris Motor Show

Lancia revealed the new Gamma crossover in October 2026, marking a major turning point for the Turin-based manufacturer during its 120th anniversary year. The vehicle is the brand’s first crossover in its 120-year history and brings production back to Italy after an eleven-year hiatus. The model made its global premiere at the 2026 Paris Motor Show following an industrial investment of 43 million euros to modernize the Melfi plant in Basilicata.

Pricing and Powertrain Options for the 2026 Launch

The lineup offers both electrified and mild-hybrid configurations built on Stellantis’s STLA Medium architecture, which is also utilized by models such as the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS N° 7 and N° 8, Jeep Compass, Opel Grandland, and Peugeot 3008 and 5008. The 1.2-liter mild-hybrid variant delivers 145 horsepower with prices starting at 39,900 euros. The hybrid achieves strong efficiency with a fuel consumption rate of 5,3 liters per 100 kilometers. Meanwhile, electric variants offer a choice of battery packs and power outputs. The Standard Range electric model starts at 45,900 euros with 230 horsepower and a 73,7 kWh net battery, while the Long Range pushes capacity to 97,2 kWh for up to 741 kilometers of claimed range at a starting price of 51,900 euros. At the top of the range, the all-wheel-drive HF Integrale utilizes dual electric motors to produce 350 horsepower, priced at 59,900 euros.

Design Heritage and Interior Layout Inspired by Italian Living

The exterior styling draws inspiration from the historic 1976 Pininfarina-designed Gamma, sharing sleek lines and a heavily raked rear window. Exterior elements include active front grilles, aerodynamic enhancements, and wheel options ranging from 18 to 21 inches across six metallic paint finishes, including Blu Lancia, Verde Agata, and Grigio Ametista, with the option to pair a black roof with five of the available colors. Inside, the cabin adopts the Italian Home Feeling concept, utilizing soft materials and a central shelf housing the wireless phone charger. The vehicle integrates voice-controlled artificial intelligence to manage climate settings, lighting, and media without requiring the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel.

Photo: Media Stellantis

Manufacturing Return to Melfi and Future Production Plans

Production takes place exclusively at the Melfi facility alongside corporate sibling vehicles like the Jeep Compass and DS N°7. This marks a strategic return to domestic manufacturing for Lancia after previous generations of the Ypsilon were built in Spain and Poland. A full-hybrid variant producing between 180 and 190 horsepower is expected to join the lineup later, while no plug-in hybrid version is planned.

Market Positioning and Historic Legacy

The vehicle enters the competitive C-SUV segment, which represents the highest-volume category in Europe. È un modello perfetto per i Paesi in cui Lancia è presente, dall’Italia alla Francia, dalla Spagna ai Paesi Bassi explains Gaetano Thorel, head of Lancia in Europe. The brand’s lineage includes iconic vehicles spanning from the Aurelia B24 Spider and Flaminia to the Fulvia, Beta HPE, Stratos, 037, and Delta. The original Gamma debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1976 powered by a 140 hp boxer engine. Testing for the new flagship recently took place along a route starting in Naples and reaching the Amalfi Coast.