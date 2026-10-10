Former MBLAQ Member Lee Joon Discusses Marriage and Dating Boundaries

Actor Lee Joon candidly discussed his views on marriage and his desire to avoid dating within the entertainment industry as much as possible during an appearance on MBN’s ‘Moo No Plan 4’, which aired on the 9th.

Lee Joon Weighs Marriage and the Entertainment Industry Dating Rule

During the 15th episode of the variety program, hosts Jun Hyun-moo and Kwak Jun-bin asked Lee Joon about his thoughts on romance and long-term commitment. Acknowledging his birth year of 1988, Lee Joon noted that his age brings marriage into the realm of possibility while maintaining a relaxed stance on whether or not it will happen without a set timeline, telling the cast, If it happens, it happens; if there's a good person, it happens; if not, it doesn't.

“Considering my age, it could be. I was born in 1988,” Lee Joon, Actor

When the conversation turned to the prospect of dating a fellow celebrity, Lee Joon offered a firm perspective. He stated plainly that he would like to avoid dating someone who works in the same industry as much as possible . Having previously experienced a public relationship with actress Jung So-min after the two met on the 2017 KBS 2TV drama Father Is Strange, Lee Joon’s stance drew notice, though he did not directly mention any connection to his past relationship.

Shared Personal Philosophies and the Ulsan Food Tour

Amid the gourmet stops, Lee Joon described the kind of low-conflict companionship he values in his personal life, telling his co-stars, I just don’t want to fight at all, or feel hurt or make someone else feel hurt.

Photo: Chosunbiz

“I just don’t want to fight at all, or feel hurt or make someone else feel hurt… I like the kind of relationship I have with Hyun-moo hyung.” Lee Joon, Actor

Jun Hyun-moo expressed agreement with Lee Joon’s relational approach, noting that mutual independence forms the core of an ideal partnership by telling the group, I am exactly the same. I like someone who can respect each other's lives. Kwak Jun-bin offered a contrasting perspective on romance by maintaining that Still, there is such a thing as love, which prompted advice from Lee Joon regarding personal autonomy with the retort, Jun-bin-ah, you must live for yourself. You should not rely on others. Later in the conversation, Jun Hyun-moo joked, I hope you two live a hundred years together and live next door.

Behind the Scenes of Jun Hyun-moo’s Travel Show Lineup

Earlier in the program, Kwak Jun-bin questioned how the pairing for the travel program came together, playfully joking that he would deposit 10% of my appearance fee after the show. Jun Hyun-moo clarified that he shares opinions on casting based on program atmosphere and harmony. Choosing Lee Joon for the project came naturally due to their compatible personalities and shared preference for comfortable, non-clingy friendships reminiscent of singer Lee Juck’s past observation to Jun Hyun-moo that his relationship style is “not clingy.” Jun Hyun-moo explained his approach of considering personality and chemistry when working together, noting that there is truly no fixed line.

Photo: 조선일보

“Lee Jun fit the concept. I knew he loves traveling and shares a similar personality to mine,” Jun Hyun-moo, Broadcaster

The episode also highlighted Lee Joon’s minimalist travel packing habits, with co-stars recalling how the former MBLAQ member frequently manages trips carrying just a single backpack, with Kwak Jun-bin recalling that during a week-long trip for ‘Earth Marble’ Lee Joon only brought one backpack.