Boca Juniors extended its unbeaten run to 18 matches following a 2-2 draw against Instituto de Córdoba in the 12th round of Argentina’s Clausura tournament, a fixture punctuated by a defensive collapse and a crucial equalizer from Enner Valencia.

Played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, the match opened under tense conditions as the local side asserted its position at the top of the group. The physical nature of the contest and constant referee appeals heightened the atmosphere before Fernando Alarcón opened the scoring for Instituto in the 14th minute.

Boca found an equalizer in the 23rd minute through an atypical sequence. An ingenious run by Sebastián Villa led to Gustavo Abregú bringing him down near a corner, giving away a dangerous free kick. Holding in the penalty areas had been frequent in the early stages of development and ended up causing the blooper committed by Gloria’s defense. Lautaro Blanco launched a left-footed cross into the box that appeared routine for Instituto goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma. However, Ledesma collided with his own teammate, Fernando Alarcón, while jumping for the aerial ball. Upon landing, the goalkeeper lost control, spilling the ball into the goalmouth. Alarcón attempted a desperate clearance off the line, but Enner Valencia reacted quickest to block the deflection and bundle it home for his fifth goal in a Boca uniform.

Referee Leandro Rey Hilfer consulted with assistant Maximiliano Del Yesso via communication equipment before officially validating the goal, a brief pause that prompted brief protests from the Córdoba players hoping for an annulment.

Tactical Shifts and Second-Half Scoring

The pace remained relentless after the interval. Instituto reclaimed the lead at 2-1 just two minutes into the second half when central defender Jonatan Galván scored.

Boca introduced Miguel Merentiel in place of Valencia in the 55th minute. The substitution paid immediate dividends: just 60 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, Merentiel netted the equalizer in the 56th minute to bring the score to 2-2. Valencia exited the pitch having recorded his second goal of the current Clausura campaign, adding to his earlier strike against Central Córdoba and three goals against Racing in the Copa Argentina.

Table Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

With the 2-2 final score, Boca sits in second place in Zone A with 21 points and a plus-six goal differential. Instituto maintains its position at the head of the group.

Photo: lanacion.com.ar

Boca now turns its attention to host Vasco da Gama at La Bombonera for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. Following that fixture, Boca will resume domestic league play against Talleres de Córdoba.

Unresolved Questions

Questions remain regarding whether Enner Valencia will repeat as a starter for the upcoming fixtures.