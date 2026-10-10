Shein, Temu, and AliExpress Sales Drop in Germany

Revenues for low-cost Asian e-commerce giants Shein, Temu, and AliExpress fell sharply in Germany during the third quarter, dropping 35.5 percent compared to the same period last year to 566 million euros, according to data released by the Bundesverband E-Commerce und Versandhandel Deutschland (BEVH).

Market Share Contraction and New Import Tariffs

The steep revenue drop marks a sudden halt to the aggressive expansion previously enjoyed by the foreign marketplaces. BEVH Hauptgeschäftsführerin Alien Mulyk pointed directly to structural regulatory shifts as the primary catalyst for the downturn. The low-margin, low-priced products from Asia are suffering significantly from the higher levies, Mulyk noted. Following the July elimination of the 150-euro customs exemption threshold for non-EU shipments, every individual parcel entering the EU now faces import duties. Small parcels under 150 euro incur a flat three-euro charge per product category.

The regulatory pressure is scheduled to intensify further. Beginning in November, an additional two-euro processing fee will apply to every parcel shipped from third-party nations into the EU. These fiscal interventions are designed by policymakers to curb the influx of large quantities of cheap goods from third countries into the European market.

Metric Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Quarter-over-Quarter Trend Asian Platforms Market Share 5.3% 3.1% Declined 2.2 Percentage Points Q3 Revenue (Shein, Temu, AliExpress) Not Disclosed 566 Million Euros Down 35.5% YoY Overall German E-Commerce Growth Up 5% YoY Up 2.9% YoY Slowing Momentum

Broader E-Commerce Softening and Industry Demands

The contraction among discount platforms coincides with a broader deceleration across the wider German digital retail sector. Total online retail sales in the third quarter grew by 2.9 percent year-over-year without adjusting for inflation, a slowdown from the five percent growth rate recorded between April and June. BEVH attributed the softer domestic performance to poorer consumer sentiment.

Photo: tagesschau.de

Despite the steep losses recorded by foreign rivals, domestic trade representatives argue that current fiscal policies do not go far enough. Mulyk emphasized that regulatory enforcement requires a broader operational scope. In order to ensure fair competition, the EU must strengthen market surveillance authorities and enforce existing law, Mulyk stated.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.