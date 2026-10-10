Real Madrid and Olympiacos Target NBA Veteran John Konchar

Real Madrid Baloncesto is weighing a move for seven-year NBA veteran John Konchar amid early-season roster turbulence under head coach Pedro Martínez.

Tactical Friction at the Three-Spot

The European season opened with high expectations following the Supercopa Euroliga, but reality quickly set in for Pedro Martínez. Several losses exposed glaring positional imbalances, particularly on the wing. Martínez views Gabriel Deck primarily as a small forward rather than a power forward, yet the Argentine forward has struggled to find his rhythm within the current tactical scheme. At the same time, Gabriele Procida remains anchored to the bench, failing to break into the core rotation despite early optimism surrounding his fit under the new coaching staff.

Compounding these issues is the performance of Chuma Okeke. While Okeke handles his rotational minutes without glaring errors, his output falls short of the expectations demanded of a starting-caliber three at the WiZink Center. Meanwhile, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot has carved out a distinct role as a secondary playmaker out of the pick-and-roll, leaving Martínez heavily reliant on guard configurations while searching for stability on the wing. Matteo Andreani reported via social media that Real Madrid and Olympiacos are actively tracking Konchar, signaling that club leadership views the current wing depth as an actionable market weakness.

Weighing the NBA-to-EuroLeague Transition

John Konchar spent last season with the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies, establishing a reputation as a gritty, low-usage role player focused on defensive rebounding and connective passing. Translating that stateside utility to the EuroLeague floor, however, introduces considerable unknowns. European spacing, physical low-block defenses, and differing officiating standards frequently complicate the adjustment period for incoming NBA veterans.

Because the Real Madrid roster is already numerically full, any formal pursuit of Konchar or another external target necessitates either player departures or permanent exile to the end of the bench. With the squad showing both flashes of brilliance and alarming vulnerabilities in official competition, the front office faces a defining window to decide whether internal development can correct the course or if a roster overhaul is required to salvage the campaign.

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