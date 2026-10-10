Ravens Trade For Eagles Center Cam Jurgens

The Baltimore Ravens acquired center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Baltimore Ravens acquired center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in a high-stakes trade designed to mend an interior offensive line decimated by injuries. Baltimore shipped a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The deal comes on the heels of a turbulent week for both franchises. For Baltimore, the move addresses an acute crisis at center.

How Baltimore Solved a Center Crisis Sparked by Injured Replacements

The Ravens spent the early weeks of the season scrambling for answers in the middle of their line. Tyler Linderbaum departed for Las Vegas during the free agency period, and subsequent interior replacements ran into severe misfortune. Danny Pinter suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, while both Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn went down with injuries in Week 3.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

First-round rookie Vega Ioane was forced to slide over from right guard to center, starting there against the Tennessee Titans after filling in during a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. While Ioane performed capably under difficult circumstances, the team needed a permanent solution to protect the pocket.

“Excited about adding him. He’s obviously a very high-caliber player. [He is] excited to be here, excited to join our team, and so we look forward to that.” Jesse Minter, Ravens Head Coach

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford believe Jurgens fits their wide-zone run scheme because he is well-trained and possesses exceptional mobility. Jurgens was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2022 draft and was in part hand-selected by Jason Kelce to be his replacement.

Philadelphia Accumulates Draft Capital as Howie Roseman Rebuilds

From the Eagles’ perspective, trading Jurgens highlights general manager Howie Roseman’s long-term maneuvering. Jurgens signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension during the 2025 offseason, but his transition to left guard this year brought struggles. Pro Football Focus assigned him a 38.7 overall grade, including a 31.7 pass-blocking mark and a 50.3 run-blocking score.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

The Eagles now have multiple first- and second-round picks in the 2028 NFL Draft and are up to nine picks total. Analysts suggest this influx of capital gives the front office maximum flexibility, potentially lining up with the expiration of quarterback Jalen Hurts’s contract window.

Roster Shifts and Immediate Expectations for Both Teams

Jurgens arrives in Baltimore carrying a concussion protocol designation stemming from Philadelphia’s recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams, meaning his debut on the field will be temporarily delayed while he clears league protocols and learns the playbook.

🚨 Eagles Trade Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens To Ravens

Once active, Jurgens will return to his natural center position, allowing Ioane to shift back to right guard. Ioane expressed immediate enthusiasm for the trade.

“[Jurgens] is a great player. I watched his game a lot, too. It’s a good thing for us. Unfortunately for me, I was just starting to like center. But hey, anything is better than me. I love that for us and I love that for him. … It’s going to feel good going back to guard.” Vega Ioane, Ravens Offensive Lineman

While Baltimore sacrifices future draft capital by surrendering a 2028 second-round choice, the front office prioritized immediate protection for Lamar Jackson as the team chases a championship under Minter. Meanwhile, Philadelphia pivots toward future asset collection as the franchise navigates the departures of Johnson and Jurgens.

The Ravens brought in Jurgens at 27 years old to provide stability on a contract that averages $17 million per year, carrying him through the 2029 season.

For the Eagles, the decision to part with Jurgens follows a mounting string of offensive line challenges, including Landon Dickerson’s struggles out of the gate after playing through various physical setbacks last season. Dickerson opened the 2026 campaign with a 37.6 Pro Football Focus grade during a Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, surrendering four pressures and a sack while committing a penalty.

As general managers across the league evaluate their rosters during the opening month of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has also found himself under the microscope amid shifting division dynamics. The AFC North has seen all four teams locked in a tight race through September, prompting aggressive moves around the conference.

In Dallas, Jerry Jones similarly acted decisively by trading for Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers to fortify a secondary coordinated by Christian Parker. The trade cost the Cowboys a future pick while securing a physical cover man without giving up a premier selection prior to 2028, mirroring the sort of aggressive asset management seen in Baltimore.

Back in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman’s history of drafting and flipping assets continues to define the team’s long-term roster construction. Having originally spent high draft capital on core pieces like A.J. Brown and Cam Jurgens in 2022, the front office has successfully recouped significant draft value four years later.

Whether analyzing the cascading impact of Lane Johnson’s retirement or tracking the recovery timelines of players navigating concussions and ankle sprains, both the Eagles and Ravens remain focused on navigating a grueling 2026 NFL schedule.