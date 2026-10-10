Naples beats Gulf Coast 34-10 in district matchup

On Friday night, the Naples Golden Eagles advanced significantly in their pursuit of a district title by overcoming local rival Gulf Coast 34-10 during a clash featuring two undefeated district teams.

Early Shocks Give Way to Golden Eagles’ Momentum

Gulf Coast struck first after recovering a fumble on Naples’ opening possession. The Sharks turned the turnover into a field goal, taking an early 3-0 lead.

But the Golden Eagles responded quickly. Moving deep into the opposition’s territory, quarterback Devin Dunford hooked up with JJ Exantus on a major completion that positioned Naples under the 10-yard line. Exantus finished the drive with a touchdown run, sparking a Naples offense that ultimately put up 34 points.

Before the game, Gulf Coast head coach Tommy Kleinmeyer emphasized the importance of the matchup. I mean, that’s what you play football for. You play football for district titles. So, I mean, we’re excited for the opportunity, Kleinmeyer said.

Bye-Week Preparation and District Standings

Both teams entered the Friday night showdown coming off a bye week, giving them additional time to prepare. Kleinmeyer noted that the break allowed his players to get healthy and refocus. At the same time, Naples head coach Rick Martin acknowledged that time off can also interrupt a team’s momentum.

So it’s really hard to fit that bye weekend when you are starting to gain some momentum, and then all of a sudden it kind of comes to a stop, Martin said.

The Golden Eagles ultimately carried their momentum back onto the field, handing Gulf Coast its first district loss of the season. Naples improved to 3-0 in district play and 4-3 overall, while Gulf Coast fell to 2-1 in the district and 4-3 overall.

Team District Record Overall Record Naples 3-0 4-3 Gulf Coast 2-1 4-3

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Naples will travel to Golden Gate next Friday to continue its district campaign. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast will return home to face Aubrey Rogers as both teams push through the remainder of their regular-season schedules.