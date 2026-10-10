The Rolling Stones are back in the studio, says saxophonist Courtney Pine

The Rolling Stones are already back in the studio recording new music just months after releasing their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, according to saxophonist Courtney Pine. The jazz musician revealed he tracked sessions with Mick Jagger weeks ago, pointing to a surprisingly rapid creative phase for the rock icons.

The Bottom Line

Saxophonist Courtney Pine confirmed recording new sessions with Mick Jagger just weeks ago for The Rolling Stones.

The studio return follows the July release of their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, which tied them with The Beatles for 15 UK Number One albums.

Band members remain divided on touring plans, leaving live dates uncertain despite Jagger’s eagerness to hit the road.

Courtney Pine Confirms Fresh Studio Sessions

Just three months after dropping their latest full-length record, The Rolling Stones have returned to work in the recording studio. Speaking on BBC Radio 3’s Private Passions, saxophonist Courtney Pine disclosed that he recently collaborated with Mick Jagger. Pine stated, “I’ve just done another session a couple of weeks ago with him [Jagger] for The Rolling Stones.”

Pine offered high praise for the vocalist, noting the distinct nature of the pop world compared to his jazz background. This marks another chapter in a working relationship that stretches back decades. Pine previously contributed saxophone parts to Mick Jagger’s 1993 solo record, Wandering Spirit, recalling a famously erratic revision process where initial recordings were discarded before a sudden summons to Los Angeles.

Building on a Rapidly Expanding Catalog

The sudden return to recording extends an unexpected creative surge for the veteran band. Foreign Tongues arrived on July 10, following up on their 2023 release Hackney Diamonds at a pace rarely seen in the later stages of the band’s career. NME noted in a three-and-a-half-star review that the group had hit a surprising purple patch of productivity.

Mick Jagger hinted at this relentless workflow earlier in the summer. Speaking with NME in June, Jagger revealed that he had already begun writing new material before Foreign Tongues even hit shelves. When asked if the ongoing output might culminate in a trio of records, Jagger admitted, “Yeah, it could be a trio [of records]… I’ve already started writing songs anyway.” He added that some tracks might ultimately suit other artists like the Chili Peppers, emphasizing an open-minded approach to songwriting.

Keith Richards reinforced that assessment, observing that Jagger “won’t bloody stop” making new music. Richards previously told SiriusXM that the band intends to keep creating new work indefinitely, stating, “There’ll always be another one until we drop.”

Uncertainty Surrounding Live Tour Plans

While the studio doors remain wide open, the band’s immediate touring schedule remains a point of internal friction. Plans for a UK and European stadium tour in 2026 were scrapped after Richards was unable to “commit”.

Photo: faroutmagazine.co.uk

Jagger has repeatedly expressed a strong desire to return to live performances. He told La Nación that he is eager to bring the newest tracks to the stage, hoping to tour next year. Ronnie Wood echoed that enthusiasm in an interview earlier this month, telling NME, “When my compadres say, ‘Let’s go’, I’ll be ready.”

At the same time, Wood acknowledged that enthusiasm within the three members was not yet equally keen. Pointing to the differing perspectives between himself, Jagger, and Richards, Wood noted that achieving a consensus on staging major live dates takes time. Whether those new studio tracks will premiere on a festival stage like Glastonbury remains dependent on when the lineup agrees to hit the road.