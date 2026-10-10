NCT WISH to release fourth mini-album I SPY and perform title track

The Bottom Line

The title track ‘I SPY’ is introduced as a hybrid dance pop song featuring telescope-inspired choreography and a heavy hip-hop outro.

The final performance on October 11 will stream live on YouTube and TikTok, preceding the full release on October 12.

Transitioning From Confused Boy to Lover Boy at Hwajeong Gymnasium

The event series serves as an offline physical extension of the new album’s conceptual narrative. The arena space maps the thematic shift from ‘Confused Boy’ to ‘Lover Boy’. Attendees participate in interactive engagement corners built into the venue before the group takes the stage to unpack the new material.

The centerpiece of the weekend is the first public performance of the title track ‘I SPY’. The track frames the feeling of all senses locking onto a newly discovered romantic interest. The accompanying choreography utilizes a distinct telescope-shaped point move, shifting into a heavier hip-hop rhythm during the outro section.

Global Streaming and Release Timeline

Event / Release Date & Time Platform / Location ‘I SPY YOU’ Offline Fan Event (Day 1-2) October 10–11 Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium Global Livestream of Final Show October 11, 6:00 PM YouTube & TikTok (NCT WISH Official Accounts) ‘I SPY’ Music Video Teaser October 11, 12:00 AM YouTube SMTOWN Channel Fourth Mini-Album ‘I SPY’ Full Release October 12, 6:00 PM Major Music Streaming Platforms

For fans unable to secure a physical seat at the Seoul arena, a simultaneous broadcast of the final performance was scheduled. The October 11 show at 6:00 PM will air live across the official NCT WISH YouTube and TikTok channels. Hours prior to that stream, at midnight on October 11, the official music video teaser for ‘I SPY’ drops via the SMTOWN YouTube portal. The fourth mini-album ‘I SPY’ arrives commercially across digital music providers on October 12 at 6:00 PM.