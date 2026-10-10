Deutsche Kreditbank Extends Visa Credit Card Bonus Campaign

The Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) has extended its promotional campaign for its Visa credit card, offering a 30-euro cash bonus to new applicants who meet specific transaction criteria by the end of December 2026, according to financial news coverage from Business Insider and Capitalo.

The Bottom Line

The Offer: New applicants receive a 30-euro bonus for obtaining their first DKB Visa credit card, which carries a monthly fee of 2,49 euros (29,88 euros annually).

New applicants receive a 30-euro bonus for obtaining their first DKB Visa credit card, which carries a monthly fee of 2,49 euros (29,88 euros annually). The Catch: Cardholders must complete at least three qualified transactions of 5 euros or more within six weeks of application, and the card cannot be unbundled from a primary DKB checking account.

Cardholders must complete at least three qualified transactions of 5 euros or more within six weeks of application, and the card cannot be unbundled from a primary DKB checking account. The Market Context: While standard checking account bonuses frequently exceed 50 to 200 euros, credit card cash bonuses remain comparatively rare in the German retail banking market.

Timeline Extensions and Promotional Adjustments

The promotional structure underwent a notable modification regarding its expiration date. As Capitalo reported, the DKB initially slated the application cutoff for September 15, 2026. However, the institution subsequently prolonged the application window through December 31, 2026. Despite the extended timeline, the core parameters of the incentive remain untouched. Applicants still need to execute three separate retail or online transactions of at least 5 euros within six weeks of card acquisition to trigger the payout. Finanz-echo.de noted that the bonus credit is designed to effectively neutralize the annual card price of 29,88 euros during the first year of usage.

Account Dependencies and Eligibility Rules

Securing the 30-euro premium requires navigating strict eligibility boundaries established by the bank. Business Insider outlined that the promotion strictly targets individuals who have not held a DKB Visa credit card within the preceding 12 months. Furthermore, applicants without an existing primary checking account at the bank must initiate a checking account opening simultaneously, as the credit card functions strictly as an add-on product rather than a standalone financial instrument.

Photo: capitalo.de

Excluded transaction types compound the administrative requirements for earning the bonus. Qualifying payments are restricted to standard point-of-sale or e-commerce retail purchases meeting the 5-euro minimum threshold. Cash advances, gambling transactions, financial service fees, insurance payments, and subsequently refunded or canceled purchases do not count toward the mandatory three-transaction quota.

Campaign Parameter Initial Terms Revised Terms Application Deadline September 15, 2026 December 31, 2026 Bonus Amount 30.00 Euros 30.00 Euros Required Transactions 3 transactions (min. 5 euros each) 3 transactions (min. 5 euros each) Annual Card Fee 29.88 Euros (2.49 euros/month) 29.88 Euros (2.49 euros/month)

Comparative Positioning Within the German Banking Sector

Evaluating the 30-euro payout requires a direct look at prevailing market standards for retail banking incentives. While checking account switches routinely generate acquisition premiums scaling from 50 to over 200 euros, standalone credit card bonuses occupy a different tier. Capitalo pointed out that competing institutions such as the Hanseatic Bank have periodically deployed higher introductory incentives like 60 euros of start credit for products like the GoldCard. Yet, unlike competitors offering permanently fee-free cards where such bonuses represent pure yield, the DKB model functions primarily as an effective cost-reimbursement mechanism for the card’s first operational year.

Photo: finanz-echo.de

Beyond the promotional mechanics, the card itself maintains distinct structural characteristics for cross-border consumers. The Visa product provides zero foreign transaction fees globally and utilizes a charge-card mechanism that aggregates monthly spending into a single statement balance, thereby avoiding revolving credit interest rates as long as full settlements occur on schedule.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.