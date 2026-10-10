Néstor Marconi returns to Rosario with his son for a tango concert

Bandoneonist Néstor Marconi and pianist Leonardo Marconi perform at Rosario’s Complejo Cultural Atlas on Saturday at 21, in an event reported by Rosario/12 that brings the master back to the city where he built his foundational musical training.

The Bottom Line

The Concert: Néstor and Leonardo Marconi present “De Marconi a Marconi” on Saturday at 21 at Complejo Cultural Atlas, located at Mitre 645 in Rosario.

Néstor and Leonardo Marconi present “De Marconi a Marconi” on Saturday at 21 at Complejo Cultural Atlas, located at Mitre 645 in Rosario. The Repertoire: The father-son duo features a varied mix of traditional tango, modern compositions, and Néstor’s original pieces performed in an unscripted, highly improvised bandoneón-and-piano dialogue.

The father-son duo features a varied mix of traditional tango, modern compositions, and Néstor’s original pieces performed in an unscripted, highly improvised bandoneón-and-piano dialogue. The Context: The performance marks a homecoming for Néstor Marconi, who began his musical journey in Rosario before touring globally and working alongside masters like Horacio Salgán and El Polaco Goyeneche.

Néstor Marconi Returns to Rosario for De Marconi a Marconi

Néstor Marconi returns to Rosario, the city where he took his earliest steps in the genre that eventually carried him across the globe. He appears alongside his son, pianist Leonardo Marconi, for a performance titled De Marconi a Marconi at Complejo Cultural Atlas, located at Mitre 645. The event begins at 21 on Saturday.

The program draws from material the duo previously performed in trio, quintet, and octet settings. According to Néstor Marconi in his interview with Pagina 12, the performance operates as a spontaneous musical dialogue between bandoneón and piano rather than a fixed setlist. “There will be traditional songs, more modern songs, and also songs of my own. Quite varied. But everything will emerge, it is not something that is determined, but rather we are inspired,” he stated.

Leonardo Marconi, who recently received a diploma of honor from the Academia Nacional del Tango, shares the stage as an independent artistic partner. Néstor notes that his son is carving out his own path while maintaining collaborative father-son performances. The familial connection bridges generations of musicianship, mirroring Néstor’s own evolution from a child who originally wanted to play the piano before destiny steered him toward the bandoneón.

Event Detail Specification Artists Néstor Marconi (bandoneón) and Leonardo Marconi (piano) Show Title De Marconi a Marconi Venue Complejo Cultural Atlas (Mitre 645, Rosario) Date & Time Saturday at 21

A Lifetime Across International Stages and Masterclasses

Néstor Marconi’s career spans collaborations with some of the most towering figures in Argentine music, including Horacio Salgán, Astor Piazzolla, Atilio Stampone, Rafael Pamio, and singer Raúl “El Polaco” Goyeneche. Their collective work was immortalized by director Fernando “Pino” Solanas in the film Sur. As an arranger, composer, and educator, Marconi has taken his mastery of the instrument to distant international audiences, conducting masterclasses in locations as far-flung as Korea and Japan.

Reflecting on the instrument and genre, Marconi emphasizes that the core of tango lies in continuous reinvention and diverse listening habits. “I teach my son that he must listen to and play all types of music, not close himself off in one thing, in a genre and nothing more,” he noted. Writing for symphony orchestras while maintaining a strict tango identity, Marconi views the genre as inherently limitless, pointing out that artistic boundaries stem from the individual musician rather than the musical form itself.

The Shift in Live Performance Venues and Global Reach

Addressing the current state of live music, Marconi points to the scarcity of local venues compared to the heyday of historic Buenos Aires spots like Caño 14, El Viejo Almacén, and Michelangelo. He argues that the current local infrastructure fails to provide adequate space for younger artists seeking an audience.

Instead, contemporary musicians often bypass local proving grounds by heading straight to Europe or Japan. Marconi compares this dynamic to soccer, noting that Argentina needs a local “potrero”—a grassroots proving ground—to nurture emerging talent before international exportation. He also observes that genres like tango, jazz, and rock faced severe commercial disruptions during eras like the rise of El Club del Clan in the 1960s, yet tango ultimately weathered the downturn.

The upcoming Rosario engagement carries deep personal weight for the veteran musician. Having spent his formative years in the city—where he famously once had a Newell’s Old Boys club membership card signed by Astor Piazzolla during a past quintet visit—Marconi admits to feeling a rare sense of pre-show nervousness as the Saturday performance approaches.