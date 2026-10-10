College Football Week 6 Scores, Schedule, Rankings

College football’s sixth week of the 2026 regular season brings high-stakes matchups across the SEC and Big Ten on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Rankings across the country face another round of major adjustments as pollsters confront consequential decisions following a packed Saturday of action. Matchups in the SEC and Big Ten continue to reshape the conversation around College Football Playoff contenders while putting imperiled head coaches closer to dismissal.

Early Slate and Top-25 Results on October 10

Action kicked off at 12 p.m. Eastern with several conference clashes. Indiana edged out Nebraska with a 20-17 victory as 8.5-point favorites. Missouri defeated Texas A&M 27-6, covering the 3.5-point spread. Oklahoma State handled UCF 42-28, beating the 10.5-point line, while North Carolina defeated No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-17 as underdogs against a 3.5-point spread.

In a 12:45 p.m. matchup, South Carolina pulled off an upset against No. 16 Florida, winning 38-19 despite entering the game as 10.5-point underdogs.

Afternoon Showdowns Highlighted by Red River Shootout and UCLA at Oregon

The afternoon window featured the annual Red River Shootout at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC, matching No. 1 Texas against an Oklahoma squad tumbling out of the poll after a 2-2 start behind another offense that simply can’t produce and questions around a change at quarterback. Texas entered the game as 7.5-point favorites.

Simultaneously at 3:30 p.m., surprise insurgent UCLA tested its undefeated record on the road against No. 13 Oregon on CBS, facing by far the toughest opponent it will have played so far as 10.5-point underdogs. Other afternoon games included Notre Dame defeating Stanford as heavy 39.5-point favorites, Ole Miss handling Vanderbilt as 9.5-point favorites, and Kansas State facing No. 22 Houston as 2.5-point favorites. Ohio State hosted Maryland as 33.5-point favorites at 4:15 p.m., while Tennessee traveled to Arkansas as 13.5-point favorites.

Primetime SEC Clash and National Poll Implications

The primetime slate is headlined by a major clash of titans in the SEC as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 6 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The two programs meet for the first time since Georgia’s dominant 28-7 win over Bama in the SEC Championship Game. However, Kalen DeBoer’s team is 2-0 in its last pair of regular season matchups against Kirby Smart, and the winner should be No. 1 in the new poll.