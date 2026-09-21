Week 3 of the college football season delivered a breathless slate of dramatic upsets, bitter reunions, and shifting power dynamics across the country, headlined by Ole Miss securing a measure of revenge against Lane Kiffin, while West Virginia staked its claim as a legitimate Big 12 contender.

The Kiffin Reunion and High-Stakes SEC Drama

College football thrives on institutional memory and messy divorces, and few matchups carried the emotional weight of Ole Miss facing off against Lane Kiffin. According to Deadspin reporting, the Rebels extracted a satisfying measure of vengeance in a weekend defined by razor-thin margins and chaotic finishes. Yet, the wider SEC landscape shifted just as dramatically elsewhere on the gridiron.

In College Station, Texas A&M outlasted Notre Dame in a 41-40 thriller that came down to the final thirteen seconds. According to Spanish Bowl coverage by Nico Trimboli, the Aggies’ dynamic offensive duo of running back Le’Veon Moss and sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver combined for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. Craver matched his entire 2024 production stat line through just three games, while Moss showcased his NFL Draft upside with a punishing ground game.

Defensive Dominance and Ranking Carnage

While offenses traded haymakers in Texas, LSU relied entirely on defensive terror to secure its footing atop the conference. According to Spanish Bowl, the Tigers leaned on a relentless defensive unit that intercepted five passes and recorded three sacks against a dangerous opponent. That performance cemented LSU’s 3-0 start and reinforced preseason chatter regarding their National Championship aspirations.

Photo: spanishbowl.com

Not every ranked powerhouse navigated the weekend unscathed. For the second week, a team sitting at No. 12 in the national rankings fell victim to a stunning upset. The defeat leaves Dabo Swinney’s squad searching for answers at the bottom of the ACC standings with two defeats in the year.

Costly Injuries and Rising Prospects

In Columbia, South Carolina suffered a loss far more damaging than the numbers on the scoreboard. According to Spanish Bowl, quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the game in the second quarter following a hit to the head from Langston Patterson, who was ejected for the play. The Gamecocks’ offensive ceiling depends entirely on Sellers’ recovery timeline ahead of a matchup against Missouri.

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Amidst the chaos, individual brilliance continued to shine from unheralded corners. Utah State linebacker John Miller reinforced his status as one of the nation’s premier defensive anchors, racking up 33 tackles and four sacks through his first three games of the senior campaign. According to Spanish Bowl, Miller’s elite instincts against the run and explosive pass-rush timing have made him an essential name to watch ahead of the upcoming NFL draft boards.

Week 3 proved that early-season rankings are little more than moving targets built on shifting sand. As West Virginia emerges as a dark-horse challenger in the Big 12 and traditional giants stumble under the weight of expectations, the path to the postseason looks wider and more volatile than ever. Share your thoughts with us: Who was your biggest winner and loser of Week 3, and which under-the-radar player deserves a spot on your watchlist next Saturday?