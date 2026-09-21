Kamala Harris Midterm Campaigning Fueled by 2028 White House Ambitions

Kamala Harris is keeping open the possibility of a 2028 presidential run while maintaining a cautious stance. Potential primary rivals are already positioning themselves for the next White House race.

Weighing a Future National Campaign

The former U.S. vice president, 61, has not yet announced a formal campaign or initiated a process with her team, according to reporting by ABC News.

Speaking in late July, Harris stated that she had not yet made a decision on a 2028 run. Instead, she said she was focused on the November 3 midterm elections.

Speculation about a new national campaign has persisted since the 2024 election. Harris entered that race following the late withdrawal of Joe Biden but lost to Donald Trump.

Rather than seeking the California governorship in 2026—Harris has opted to preserve her national profile. However, some former supporters have pushed for a new generation of Democratic candidates.

Clearing the Field in California

The landscape for the 2028 Democratic primary shifted following comments from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In an interview with CNN conducted in Montana during an event with Jake Tapper, Newsom declared that he would not enter the presidential primary if Harris decides to run.

Newsom said he would not do that to her or to himself.

He described a direct contest between them as a form of “mutually assured destruction” and a waste of time.

The governor explained that their respective voter bases and fundraising networks overlap significantly. A matchup between two candidates from the same state would ultimately benefit political opponents.

Newsom has not yet decided whether he will launch a presidential bid when his second term as governor concludes in 2026.

A Fluid Primary Outlook Ahead

While other potential Democratic contenders are frequently mentioned in early speculation, the primary field remains fluid.

Official campaign planning and major strategic moves across the party are expected to wait until after the 2026 midterm elections.