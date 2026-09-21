Cheikh Fall, who competed in France’s FRA-1 league, recorded specific statistical averages during the 2005-06 regular season while playing for Clermont. Analyzing his limited minutes and shooting percentages provides a precise technical window into professional basketball metrics.

In elite sports analytics, examining low-usage bench minutes is just as critical as breaking down primary scoring metrics. When evaluating a player profile like Cheikh Fall’s 2005-06 campaign with Clermont in the FRA-1 league, data scientists and basketball analysts look past raw totals to assess floor efficiency, turnover rates, and player impact ratings under extreme sample-size constraints.

Deconstructing the 2005-06 Clermont Campaign Metrics

During the 2005-06 FRA-1 regular season, Cheikh Fall logged appearances in 2 game matches for Clermont. Across these outings, his playing time averaged strictly 2 minutes per contest, yielding a total evaluation index rating of 0.5 according to official league logs. In high-performance sports engineering, such a narrow sample size demands cautious statistical interpretation, as variance plays an outsized role in the output data.

Fall registered 0.0 points per game, shooting 0.0-0.5 from two-point range and failing to convert any three-point attempts, resulting in an overall field goal percentage of 0.0%. From the charity stripe, his stat line showed 0.0-0.0 on free throw attempts, keeping his free throw percentage unquantifiable for the stretch. His rebounding metrics recorded 0.0 total rebounds per game, split evenly between 0.0 offensive boards and 0.0 defensive boards.

To further contextualize his on-court production during those limited minutes, Fall’s dataset outlines the following fundamental averages per game: Matches Played (MJ): 2

2 Minutes Played (Min): 2

2 Points (Pts): 0.0

0.0 Total Rebounds (Reb): 0.0

0.0 Assists (Pds): 0.0

0.0 Evaluation (EVAL): 0.5

Late-Season Match Performance Breakdowns

Closer inspection of specific fixtures highlights the exact operational constraints Fall faced on the floor. In a matchup played away against Nancy in the FRA-1 league, which ended in an 87-69 loss for his side, Fall logged 2 minutes of floor time. Within that window, he recorded 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists, while shooting 0-1 from two-point range and committing 1 personal foul, resulting in an evaluation score of 0.

A similar defensive and offensive footprint marked his appearance away against Gravelines. In that FRA-1 encounter, which concluded in an 89-61 defeat, Fall again played 2 minutes. His stat line reflected 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists, with 0-0 shooting from both two-point and three-point range, generating a 0 evaluation rating.

The Analytical Takeaway on Low-Usage Professional Datasets

Examining sparse box scores requires adhering strictly to empirical observation rather than speculative narrative building. For performance analysts studying professional basketball rotations in European leagues, tracking players with minimal court exposure provides raw data points essential for comprehensive depth-chart modelling and longitudinal player development tracking.

Every metric captured in the official league sheets—from field goal efficiency percentages to minute-by-minute evaluation scores—contributes to a transparent historical record. As sports data platforms continue to ingest historical archives, maintaining uncompromised data integrity ensures that even the lowest-usage player profiles remain accurately documented for technical research.