Apple’s Tim Cook Praises Australia’s Social Media Bans as ‘World-Leading

Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook described Australia’s social media restrictions as “world-leading” during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Apple Park in California on Sunday.

Inside the Apple Park Meeting on Online Safety

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Tim Cook at the company’s California headquarters to discuss technology regulation and online safety measures. Speaking from Apple Park in remarks broadcast back to Australia, Albanese shared that Cook spent considerable time with him. According to Albanese, Cook explicitly stated that he regards the work undertaken by Australia on social media to be world-leading.

The Australian government continues to expand its online safety measures. Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to allow social media users to choose the content displayed in their feeds. This follows Australia’s legislative move in December, when it became the first country to prohibit social media access for children under the age of 16.

The European Commission recently suggested a ban targeting children under 13, signaling a broader international pivot toward similar restrictions.

Apple’s Device-Level Controls and Ecosystem Gateways

When questioned about the Prime Minister’s public remarks, an Apple spokesperson directed inquiries to a post published by Cook on X. Cook noted that he was grateful for the opportunity to show Albanese some of the company’s newest innovations, emphasizing strong and intuitive controls designed to help keep kids safe online.

Although Apple does not operate a major social media platform itself, its hardware and software infrastructure serve as gateways. The iPhone and the App Store are important gateways to platforms run by companies including Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Snap, and ByteDance-owned TikTok.

Broader Silicon Valley Divides Over AI and Regulation

The high-level meeting occurred against a backdrop of industry division regarding the pace of technological innovation. Silicon Valley executives remain split over how rapidly powerful artificial intelligence systems should be developed.

Photo: firstpost.com

While Cook recently stepped down as Apple’s chief executive after leading the company for 15 years, his transition to executive chair places him at the center of ongoing policy negotiations. Policymakers are considering how existing regulatory frameworks should apply to the technology.

The 30-Second Verdict

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The Core Event: Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook praised Australia’s social media restrictions as world-leading during talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in California.

Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook praised Australia’s social media restrictions as world-leading during talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in California. The Precedent: Australia became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16 in December, with the European Commission proposing a ban for children under 13.

Australia became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16 in December, with the European Commission proposing a ban for children under 13. The Ecosystem Impact: As a gateway via the iPhone and the App Store, Apple’s controls are designed to help protect children online.