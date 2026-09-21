Rockstar’s NDAs Keep GTA 6 Voice Cast Secrets Until Release

The Leak That Triggered Rockstar’s NDA Reminder

The studio’s heightened vigilance follows an admission by actor Stephen Root regarding his involvement in the upcoming crime adventure. Root confirmed his participation during an appearance on the podcast GTA VI O’Clock, hosted by journalist James Jarvis. Root justified his comments by explaining that fans had recognized his unmistakable voice in a previous trailer. According to Jarvis, the disclosure did not sit well with the developer and prompted an immediate directive across the talent pool.

During the podcast episode, Jarvis disclosed an internal email reportedly sent to talent affiliated with the project. The message carried a direct instruction: “We would like to remind everyone to please remember your NDA. The date you may announce your involvement is still November 19th.”

Marketing Control Versus Pre-Launch Revelations

Jarvis noted that he does not expect the company to highlight any actors’ backgrounds or explain why they fit their characters ahead of time. Fans may have to wait until after the November 19 release date to learn more about the ensemble cast. Even so, industry observers point out that precedent exists for an earlier reveal. More than a month ahead of the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar revealed the identities of Arthur Morgan, Dutch van der Linde, and several associates. At this late stage, producers likely want to maintain strict control over their marketing strategy rather than ceding the narrative to leaks.

Photo: europesays.com

Internet Sleuthing and Casting Speculation

Despite the rigid enforcement of non-disclosure agreements, internet sleuths have spent months dissecting trailers and promotional material to identify the primary cast. Manni L. Perez has emerged as a strong candidate for Lucia due to her striking likeness to the character. Perez previously worked on GTA Online and notably invoked an NDA when questioned about her involvement in a major project.

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The identity of Jason remains more of a question mark, though actor Dylan Rourke is frequently connected to the role by fans and online communities. Meanwhile, other related leaks—including a disputed IMDb entry for a “Netflix Extended Look”—have been widely dismissed by analysts as less convincing.