New mRNA vaccine expands flu protection options for older adults – News-Medical

In August 2026, the Food and Drug Administration approved mFLUSIVA, the United States’ first messenger ribonucleic acid flu vaccine. Developed by Moderna for adults aged 50 and older, the new shot expands seasonal immunization choices by using lipid particles to deliver instructions for surface proteins, sparking a targeted immune response.

Fall traditions in the United States involve millions of people rolling up their sleeves for an annual influenza shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu infections trigger between 120,000 and 710,000 hospitalizations and account for 6,300 to 52,000 deaths annually in the country. The populations facing the highest risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death include children, people with compromised immune systems, and older adults. While no vaccine completely prevents every infection, getting immunized helps contain viral spread and cuts down on preventable hospitalizations.

Entering the fall vaccination landscape, adults aged 50 and older gained a novel immunization alternative. In August 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to mFLUSIVA, marking the first time a flu vaccine utilizing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology has been authorized for use in the United States. Produced by Moderna—the manufacturer behind one of the initial COVID-19 vaccines—the shot provides an alternative to traditional egg-based, cell-based, or recombinant manufacturing methods.

How mRNA Technology Delivers Influenza Protection

While traditional influenza shots often rely on an inactivated form of the virus or purified viral proteins, the mFLUSIVA vaccine takes a different delivery route. According to reporting on the vaccine, it utilizes lipid particles—tiny shells composed of fat-like molecules—to transport three distinct mRNA sequences directly into human cells. Each sequence carries the genetic instructions required for making hemagglutinin, a specific protein found on the outer surface of the influenza virus. Moderna and Merck Announce Major Breakthrough in mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial

Once human cells briefly manufacture these harmless proteins, the immune system detects them as foreign invaders and initiates antibody production. These generated antibodies prime the immune system to respond much faster if an individual is exposed to a matching viral strain later on, reducing overall infection risk and lessening the severity of illness if an infection occurs.

The underlying mechanism relies on temporary instructions rather than permanent changes. The mRNA breaks down naturally shortly after delivering its payload, never entering the cell nucleus or altering human DNA. Furthermore, because the mFLUSIVA vaccine contains zero whole flu virus and no egg protein, antibiotics, or preservatives in its 2026-27 formula, it cannot cause influenza.

Clinical Trial Results and Relative Risk Reduction

The regulatory approval of mFLUSIVA followed a rigorous phase three clinical trial. The study enrolled more than 40,000 adults aged 50 and older, assigning participants to receive either mFLUSIVA or a licensed, standard-dose, inactivated influenza vaccine. Trial data revealed that 2% of trial participants who received the mRNA vaccine developed flu illness, compared with 2.8% of participants who received the standard-dose vaccine. Moderna’s First mRNA-359 Personalized Cancer Vaccine Commemorative Vial

This outcome translates to roughly a 27% lower relative risk of flu illness among the mFLUSIVA group when measured against standard influenza vaccination. Beyond efficacy figures, proponents note that mRNA platform technology could streamline how public health systems combat a constantly mutating virus. Because copying viral mRNA sequences in a lab setting is faster than growing massive quantities of live influenza virus, manufacturers could theoretically update seasonal formulas rapidly and mount quicker responses when emerging strains surface.

Guidance and Eligibility for Adults Over 50

Because clinical trial participants specifically included adults who face a higher likelihood of developing serious flu complications, the FDA approved mFLUSIVA strictly for individuals aged 50 and older. For adults in the 50-to-64 age bracket, the CDC does not express a preference for any single licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine over another. The new mRNA shot serves as an additional choice alongside established inactivated and recombinant options, with choices guided by personal preference, medical history, prior reactions, and local availability. New mRNA flu shot could offer better protection than standard vaccine

For adults aged 65 and older, recommendations involve specific criteria. Historically, the CDC has recommended one of three enhanced vaccines for this older demographic. With its new regulatory clearance, mFLUSIVA joins the pool of approved choices for people in this age group. Health authorities advise patients to consult with their physicians to determine the optimal vaccine option, emphasizing that if a preferred product is unavailable locally, individuals should select another age-appropriate alternative to ensure protection. Inside Moderna and Merck’s Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

Managing Side Effects and the Future of mRNA Platforms

As with any vaccination, recipients of the mRNA flu shot may experience a short-term immune response. Public health messaging notes that temporary local or systemic reactions serve as an indicator that the injection is successfully activating the body’s immune defenses. This latest application builds on decades of scientific study; mRNA technology has been investigated since the 1960s and proved its safety and efficacy in human medicine during the early 2000s, later saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of seasonal influenza prevention, researchers are actively testing similar mRNA approaches in novel treatments for melanoma, currently recognized as the most aggressive form of skin cancer.