Indian Shooting Teams Secure Silver Medals in 10m Air Rifle Events at Asian Games

Indian shooting teams made a strong start at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, securing silver medals in both the women’s and men’s 10-meter air rifle team events as competition opened across regional disciplines.

As athletes prepare for the multi-sport competition scheduled through September 25, 2026, the opening days have brought early podium finishes for Indian competitors in Aichi-Nagoya. Teams across rifle and shotgun disciplines stepped up their preparations following intensive training camps, while individual competitors readied for upcoming debuts.

Silver Success in 10-Meter Air Rifle Team Events

The opening medal events at the Asian Games brought immediate success for India’s air rifle squads. In the women’s 10-meter air rifle team event, the trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Vidars Vinod combined to earn a silver medal with a score of 1898.0 points. China claimed the gold medal with 1904.2 points, while Japan secured the bronze with 1897.1 points.

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Sonam Maskar led the individual scoring for the Indian squad, finishing fourth in the qualification round with 634.1 points, closely followed by Elavenil Valarivan with 633.5 points. South Korea remained in contention through the final stages before finishing with 1895.8 points.

The men’s squad matched that podium finish on Monday. The team of Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil captured the silver medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle team event by posting a total of 1890.1 points. A Chinese team consisting of Sheng Lihao, Ma Sihan, and Zhang Changhong took the gold with 1899.0 points, while South Korea earned bronze with 1884.2 points.

Rigorous Preparation and Biofeedback Technology

Behind the early podium finishes lies a grueling training regimen. Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey, who is preparing for her second Asian Games after winning one bronze and two silver medals at the 2022 event held in 2023, detailed the intensity of the team’s training camps in Bhopal.

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Athletes engaged in extensive match simulations designed to test physical and mental endurance over extended periods. The strategy for this camp was to conduct matches and finals, Chouksey explained, noting that the squad completed up to four matches and finals in a 10-day span—including a demanding 120-shot match designed specifically to evaluate stability.

Ashi Chouksey, Indian rifle shooter, stated that they had invested a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into their preparation, explaining that the strategy for the camp was to conduct matches and finals while noting that playing around three to four matches and finals in a 10-day camp is a significant volume since even a 60-shot match is very intense, and adding that they also undertook a 120-shot match not part of any standard program specifically to test their endurance and stability over an extended period.

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In addition to high-volume shooting sessions, the team collaborated with sports psychologists and utilized biofeedback technology to monitor breathing patterns and physical responses during competition.

Ashi Chouksey, Indian rifle shooter, explained that sports psychologists use technology to monitor their breathing and other physical processes during shooting sessions, noting that they have tried this multiple times and found it genuinely helpful in understanding themselves better, while also mentioning that the psychologists suggested specific exercises to perform before sleeping and after waking up, routines she has been following which are actively aiding her shooting performance.

Chouksey emphasized that attention to minute details drives the squad’s competitive mindset heading toward gold-medal targets in Japan, stating that if they execute everything correctly and approach perfection, she believes they will be unstoppable.

Debuts, Transitions, and Institutional Support

Other competitors are stepping onto the regional stage for the first time. Aashima Ahlawat, a 22-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana, is set to make her Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya after transitioning from pistol shooting to shotgun events. Ahlawat balanced her athletic ambitions with academic commitments, scoring 98.6% in her Class 12 board exams after making a promise to her mother.

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Ahlawat credited her family’s relocation and sacrifices for enabling her training regimen, alongside structured assistance from national governing bodies. She credited the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for providing steady access to ammunition, training camps, and competitive exposure over the past two years.

As competition continues through the week at regional shooting ranges, athletes across disciplines are focusing on target-by-target execution as they face formidable international fields, including a strong contingent from China.