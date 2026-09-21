Albator Anime Returns in HD Uncensored on MANGAS September 20th

Starting Sunday, September 20, at 21:10 local Metz time, the French television channel Mangas brings back Albator, le corsaire de l’espace in an uncut high-definition restoration. Produced by Toei Animation and based on Leiji Matsumoto’s manga universe, the iconic series treats nostalgic viewers and new fans to previously censored French-dubbed sequences.

The Bottom Line The Broadcast: Airing every Sunday at 21:10 starting September 20, on the Mangas channel.

Airing every Sunday at 21:10 starting September 20, on the Mangas channel. The Restoration: The first television release featuring a high-definition (HD) and uncut master.

The first television release featuring a high-definition (HD) and uncut master. The Audio Options: Features both the classic French voice cast alongside Éric Charden’s soundtrack and the original Japanese audio track scored by Seiji Yokoyama.

Unlocking Lost Footage and Restoring the Atlantis

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More than four decades after capturing the imagination of French television audiences, the legendary space captain is taking the helm of the Atlantis once again. According to coverage from Megazap, the primary draw of this broadcast block is the inclusion of scenes that were originally dubbed into French during the show’s initial production but subsequently cut from historical television broadcasts due to contemporaneous censorship and formatting constraints.

Set in the year 2980, the narrative follows a decadent, robot-reliant human civilization hurtling toward its own undoing. Enter the Sylvidres, who prepare an invasion while the terrestrial populace remains blissfully indifferent. Only Captain Albator—branded a rebel and outcast by the very society he fights to shield—recognizes the impending catastrophe. The resulting clash between individual liberty, fierce resistance, and institutional conformism remains a cornerstone of Leiji Matsumoto’s sprawling science-fiction oeuvre.

Dual Soundtracks and the Legacy of Leiji Matsumoto

Viewers tuning into the multi-language broadcast can choose between the classic French iteration featuring compositions by Éric Charden—the creative force behind the soundtrack for San Ku Kaï—and the original Japanese voice track scored by Seiji Yokoyama. Yokoyama’s later work on Saint Seiya established his reputation for grand, operatic anime soundscapes, making this dual-audio option a treat for music historians of animation.

This television event also highlights the enduring interconnectedness of Matsumoto’s universe. Long before modern cinematic universes dominated Hollywood box offices, Matsumoto wove a dense tapestry across multiple properties, including Albator 84, Galaxy Express 999, Queen Emeraldas, and La Reine du fond des temps. To support this renewed interest, Mangas has made Albator 84 available on-demand via operator replay spaces and OTT platforms like Molotov and Amazon Prime Video, according to Megazap.

Broadcast Details at a Glance

Overview of the Albator HD Broadcast and Streaming Initiative Platform / Channel Content Offered Format & Version Mangas (TV Channel) Albator, le corsaire de l’espace HD, Uncut, Multilingual (Sunday nights at 21:10) SVOD & OTT (Molotov, Amazon Prime Video) Albator 84 On-demand streaming availability

How are you planning to watch the new HD broadcast—are you sticking to the nostalgic French dub with Éric Charden’s score, or diving straight into the original Japanese audio? Let us know your favorite memories of the captain in the comments below.