Ukraine and Russia continued targeting each other’s energy infrastructure this week, directly contradicting an announcement made by U.S.

The ongoing hostilities culminated over the weekend in the largest Ukrainian drone attack reported thus far on the Moscow region.

Unprecedented Drone Raid on the Capital

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense systems downed more than 1,600 drones between Saturday and Sunday, with 450 of those projectiles headed specifically toward the capital. The unprecedented raid coincided with the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections.

Mayor Sobyanin stated that the operation was explicitly designed to disrupt the electoral process, though he maintained that the adversary failed to achieve that objective. Despite defensive measures, several unmanned aerial vehicles breached the capital’s perimeter. Part of the Moscow oil refinery sustained damage, and a drone struck an apartment building in the surrounding area.

Casualties and Residential Evacuations

Human casualties were confirmed by local officials. Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported on Telegram that two people died during the early-morning strikes, while a third victim succumbed to injuries later in a hospital.

Photo: kyivpost.com

In the village of Sofyino, south of Moscow, an apartment block’s upper windows were blown out, leaving debris scattered across the ground. Across the wider Moscow region, approximately 400 individuals—including 70 children—were evacuated from a 21-story residential tower in the Ramenskoye district following structural impacts.

Critical Gazprom Neft Refinery Hit

The targeted Moscow oil refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft and located roughly 15 kilometers from the Kremlin, is a critical component of Russia’s fuel distribution network. According to historical industry data, the plant processed 11.6 million metric tons of oil in 2024, yielding 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel, while supplying a substantial portion of the fuel consumed in Moscow and its surrounding region.

Photo: reuters.com

Previous Ukrainian strikes against Russian refining facilities have already knocked out a significant share of the country’s processing capacity, resulting in localized fuel product shortages, rising prices, and long queues at filling stations across multiple time zones.

Official Silence From Kyiv

Neither Ukrainian authorities nor military officials have officially commented on the latest weekend strikes. Both warring governments maintain the official stance that their military operations do not target civilian populations.