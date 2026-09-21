Explosion Rocks Syrian Army Storage Site in Al-Ais South of Aleppo

A powerful explosion rocked a Syrian military storage site in the Al-Ais countryside south of Aleppo early Monday, sparking secondary detonations, road closures, and a high-level emergency response across the region.

Sudden Blasts Shatter the Al-Ais Countryside

The sequence began in the predawn hours on Monday, September 21, 2026, when a massive blast struck a military munitions depot located in the vicinity of Al-Ais in the southern countryside of Aleppo. The initial detonation triggered a rolling cascade of secondary explosions that lit up the pre-dawn sky, sending rockets flying through the air and generating shockwaves that rattled nearby communities like Al-Zerba and Tell Hadya. Residents described the scene as terrifying, with projectiles scattering across the landscape and making it impossible for anyone to approach the burning military perimeter.

Reporting on the incident, the official Syrian Arab News Agency noted an explosion in one of the sites of the Syrian Arab Army in the vicinity of the town of Al-Ais as the trigger for the unfolding emergency.

Emergency Responders Blocked by Ongoing Detonations

The continuous chain of secondary blasts created an immediate barrier for first responders attempting to reach the disaster zone. Faisal Mohammad Ali, the head of civil defence operations in Aleppo, explained the operational hazard in a statement to state media.

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The continuation of the explosions in the Al-Ais area south of Aleppo hinders the arrival of ambulance and rescue teams to the place. Faisal Mohammad Ali, head of civil defence operations in Aleppo

Despite the severe access restrictions, emergency crews managed to evacuate four individuals injured in the blasts, while teams initiated operations to clear nearby houses in the immediate vicinity of the hazard zone.

Government Lockdown and Public Safety Warnings

With munitions continuing to cook off and scatter hazardous shrapnel across the countryside, Syrian disaster management and local authorities issued strict shelter-in-place directives. He urged citizens to stay clear of the perimeter and leave transit routes open for specialized response units.

Photo: Aljazeera

Aleppo Governor broadened the emergency appeal, directly addressing residents throughout the southern districts.

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Due to explosions occurring in the Al-Ais area and its surroundings south of Aleppo, we ask everyone not to leave homes, and not to head to the explosion sites or gather near them, to ensure your safety and the safety of response teams. Azzam Al-Ghareeb, Governor of Aleppo

The Internal Security Command mobilized its personnel to seal off all roads leading into the southern sector to protect civilian populations from unpredictable flying debris.

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Medical Readiness and Ongoing Uncertainty

Health infrastructure across the governorate shifted into an emergency posture as hospitals, ambulance and emergency teams are on full alert to handle incoming trauma cases from the Al-Ais sector. Authorities emphasized that specialized teams remain deployed in the field to monitor developments and manage contingencies as they arise.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Despite the wide-scale mobilization, no official explanation regarding the root cause of the depot explosions has been released by military or government authorities. As field units work to stabilize the perimeter and secure the unstable ammunition stores, officials have urged the public to rely exclusively on official updates and to avoid circulating unverified reports while response operations continue on the ground.