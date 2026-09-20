Fuel prices in Singapore rise as SPC catches up with hikes

Pump prices in Singapore surged across major retailers following escalating conflict in the Middle East, pushing diesel past four dollars a litre. The hikes marked a round of increases as state-owned SPC caught up with adjustments initiated by Shell, Esso, and Caltex. According to straitstimes.com, pump prices at the major retailers rose by between eight and 12 cents a litre on Sept 14, while motorist.sg noted the increase occurred on September 14 as tensions in the Middle East rage on.

Middle East Conflict Drives Energy Markets and Singapore Pump Prices

Motorists and transport operators across Singapore absorbed another wave of steep fuel adjustments as mounting geopolitical tensions overseas directly impacted local pump stations. Major fuel companies raised rates by between eight and 12 cents a litre, effectively shattering a two-month window of price stability, as reported by straitstimes.com. The catalyst behind the sudden surge stems from disruptions in the Middle East energy corridor, where ongoing conflict has constrained global oil supplies and driven crude benchmarks higher.

The disruption intensified after an attack damaged the East-West pipeline running across the Arabian Peninsula to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea export hub of Yanbu. Satellite imagery and industry sources confirmed that three pumping stations sustained damage, forcing authorities to suspend oil loadings at Yanbu and cancel scheduled deliveries to Europe. The 1,200-kilometre pipeline had served as the primary conduit for Middle East oil exports while the Strait of Hormuz remained largely shut down by war, moving four to five million barrels per day or roughly four to five per cent of global supply.

Diesel Crosses Four-Dollar Threshold as Major Brands Adjust Rates

The cascading hikes pushed commercial diesel past the four-dollar mark for the first time since late June (noted as the first time in three months by motorist.sg). Caltex established the highest price point at $4.07 a litre, while Shell and Esso pegged their diesel at $4.03 a litre, according to straitstimes.com and motorist.sg. SPC subsequently adjusted its pricing to $3.97 a litre, mirroring the upward momentum set by industry competitors.

Photo: AsiaOne

For passenger car owners relying on 95-octane fuel, the pricing landscape shifted rapidly over a span of several days. Based on data in the Consumers Association of Singapore’s Price Kaki app at 8pm, Shell was the first to raise its prices – at noon on Sept 14, as reported by straitstimes.com. Caltex increased its rates four hours later, followed by Esso at 7pm, according to the same outlet. Sinopec and SPC had not followed suit as of Monday evening, with their 95-octane petrol prices up to 13 cents a litre lower than those of the major brands, per straitstimes.com. By the conclusion of the adjustment cycle, 95-octane petrol costs $3.45 a litre at Shell and Esso, and $3.49 at Caltex, while it costs $3.37 per litre at Sinopec and $3.36 at SPC (motorist.sg notes SPC at $3.36/litre and Sinopec at $3.37/litre respectively, remaining unaffected by the increase).

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Fuel Company 92-Octane 95-Octane 98-Octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.46 $3.49 Not available $4.19 $4.07 Esso $3.42 $3.45 $3.97 Not available $4.03 Shell Not available $3.45 $3.97 $4.19 $4.03 Sinopec Not available $3.37 $3.88 $4.01 $3.89 SPC $3.34 $3.36 $3.88 Not available $3.97

Core Inflation Edges Upward as Authorities Warn of Upstream Pressures

The energy shock arrives as domestic inflation metrics reflect broader cost pressures across the economy. Accommodation inflation ticked upward due to larger increases in housing rents and maintenance fees, rising to 0.8 per cent from 0.6 per cent in June, according to channelnewsasia.com. Although private transport inflation slowed as the pace of increase in petrol and diesel prices moderated, falling from 8.4 per cent in June to 8 per cent in July (noted elsewhere as 8.0 per cent), imported cost pressures continue to filter through supply chains.

Photo: Asiaone

Strait of Hormuz Closure Triggers Global Fuel Crisis and Price Surges

Government authorities emphasized that elevated global energy figures have directly translated into higher electricity tariffs and transport fares locally. Persistent volatility in global oil markets, combined with adverse weather conditions impacting agricultural yields, threatens to lower agricultural yields and raise Singapore’s imported food prices, as noted by channelnewsasia.com.

“As higher input costs pass through global supply chains, the prices of a wider range of Singapore’s imported goods and services are expected to pick up in the quarters ahead,” said MAS and MTI. MAS and MTI

Market Uncertainty and Future Inflationary Risks

Financial institutions are recalibrating their market outlooks in response to the volatile supply conditions. JPMorgan reported that it lacks a clear baseline view for oil markets for the first time since the start of the conflict, underscoring the depth of uncertainty facing traders and analysts alike. Meanwhile, diplomatic developments remain stalled, with no peace talks held between the United States and Iran since an interim agreement collapsed.

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Photo: channelnewsasia.com

Looking ahead, monetary and trade authorities project that core inflation and overall inflation are projected to average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for the whole of 2026, in line with MAS’ full-year forecast range, according to channelnewsasia.com. Officials project that core inflation is expected to remain elevated into 2027, before moderating more discernibly from the middle of the year, alongside an expected easing in global energy prices.

“At this juncture, the risks to the inflation outlook remain tilted to the upside. Renewed disruptions in global energy supplies or worse-than-expected weather conditions could raise Singapore’s imported costs by more than anticipated,” MAS and MTI said. MAS and MTI

Downside risks remain tethered to global financial conditions. An unexpected tightening in global financial conditions or a pullback in artificial intelligence-related investment could lead to a slowdown in economic activity and, in turn, lower inflation, according to economic authorities.