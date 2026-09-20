China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 16th month in September

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 16th consecutive month on Sunday, maintaining the one-year loan prime rate at 3 percent and the five-year mortgage benchmark at 3.5 percent. The decision reflects shrinking policy room as major central banks turn hawkish and domestic credit demand remains subdued.

Steady Benchmark Rates and Universal Market Expectations

China’s monetary authorities opted to leave financing costs untouched, matching consensus forecasts across the financial sector. According to the National Interbank Funding Center, the one-year loan prime rate (LPR)—a market-based benchmark for corporate and household loans—stood at 3 percent on Sunday, while the over-five-year LPR, which anchors personal housing mortgages, remained fixed at 3.5 percent.

The decision was entirely anticipated by the market. All 21 market participants surveyed in a poll ahead of the announcement forecast no adjustment to either rate, marking 16 consecutive months without a shift since the People’s Bank of China trimmed both benchmarks by 10 basis points in May 2025. LPRs, published each month, reflect financing costs for households and businesses and serve as a pricing reference for bank lending. Lower rates can ease borrowers’ financing burdens and encourage investment and consumption.

Federal Reserve Policy Divergence and Capital Pressures

While domestic economic indicators showed pockets of resilience—including continued strength in exports, a pickup in year-on-year growth in both the consumer price index and producer price index, and a marked acceleration in industrial output growth in August, as noted by Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank—external pressures heavily constrained monetary policy according to state reporting. Wen also noted that lending rates remained relatively low in August, which provided strong support for the real economy and reduced the need for a policy rate cut.

Photo: China Daily Global Edition

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its policy rate last week and flagged more hikes in the coming months, with new US central bank chief Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration’s inability so far to control inflation that policymakers worry could worsen. This divergence has widened the monetary policy gap between the world’s two largest economies, driving the yield premium on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries over comparable Chinese government bonds near record highs, creating strong incentives for capital to flow toward dollar-denominated assets.

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Structural Constraints and the New Normal in Lending

Beyond global currency pressures, domestic structural shifts leave Beijing with limited maneuvering room as major global central banks recently adopted a more hawkish stance, even as the yuan continued to strengthen. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng has characterized slower loan growth as the “new normal” for the Chinese economy, driven by shrinking property and local government sectors that sap credit demand faster than emerging industries can fill the gap.

Photo: Reuters

Cutting rates further risks compressing the net interest margins of Chinese banks, threatening broader financial stability as the country undergoes a transition from deflation to mild inflation. Data shows that the weighted average interest rate on newly issued corporate loans was below 3 percent in August 2026—about 0.2 percentage point lower than a year earlier—while the rate on newly issued personal housing loans remained unchanged at about 3.1 percent, official figures confirm. Furthermore, China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy and adopt an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in 2026, this year’s government work report noted.

Analyst Outlook for the Fourth Quarter

Financial strategists suggest that the rate-cutting cycle has largely run its course for the immediate future.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Thursday for the sixth straight month,

“Unless domestic demand weakens a lot more materially, the likelihood of broad-based monetary easing in Q4 has diminished in our view, particularly against the backdrop of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve.” Serena Zhou, senior China strategist, Mizuho Securities

That assessment is echoed by BNP Paribas chief China economist Jacqueline Rong, who believes that China is in the late stage of its rate-cutting cycle. Rong’s base case remains that the People’s Bank of China will stay on hold for the rest of this year, constrained by tight net interest margins of banks and a transition from deflation to mild inflation, though a weaker-than-expected economic growth trajectory could still increase the likelihood of another rate cut.