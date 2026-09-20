The Mystery Behind the Fine-Structure Constant 137

The mysterious number 137 has long captivated physicists and thinkers, bridging quantum physics, the fine-structure constant, and intellectual history.

The Constant Behind the Three-Digit Number

At first glance, 137 appears to be a standard three-digit integer. Behind it, however, lies a physical constant known as the fine-structure constant. According to Albayan, this dimensionless constant expresses the strength of the electromagnetic interaction and dictates how charged particles and light behave.

The approximate value of the constant is given as $alpha approx 1/137.036$. Because it does not rely on a specific system of units like length, time, or mass, its value remains unaffected by changes in measurement methods. This stability makes it a major focus for physicists studying atoms, electrons, and electromagnetic processes. Albayan notes that any shift in this value would significantly alter physical and chemical interactions, demonstrating the extreme sensitivity of matter and light laws.

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Physicists have pushed far beyond the approximate value to test foundational theories. As reported by Albayan, the measurement achieved an advanced decimal precision, marking a major milestone in physical testing.

Measuring fundamental constants with such precision allows scientists to check whether current theories align with experimental data. These measurements also help researchers hunt for any deviations that might point toward new physics.

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From Quantum Physics to the Thought of Wolfgang Pauli and Carl Jung

The cultural and intellectual footprint of 137 extends well beyond laboratory settings. During the 20th century, the number drew the attention of prominent scientific and philosophical figures. British astrophysicist Arthur Eddington, known for early observational confirmations of general relativity, believed numbers played a deep role in understanding the universe’s structure and took a special interest in 137, according to Albayan.

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Later, the number surfaced in discussions involving physicist Wolfgang Pauli and psychologist Carl Jung, particularly regarding the intersections of science, the human psyche, symbols, and meaning. Public fascination with the figure also appeared early in science media; for example, the journal Nature published an article titled The Mysterious Number 137 in 1936, highlighting the enduring intersection between precise physical measurements and philosophical speculation.