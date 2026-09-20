Greg O’Neill Identified as Victim in Fatal Perth Shark Attack as Rare Kill Order Issued

Greg O’Neill, a 63-year-old Marmion local, was killed by a large Great White shark while swimming near Sorrento Beach in Perth’s northern suburbs at approximately 10:30 am on Friday, September 18, 2026. In response, Western Australia Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis issued a rare catch-and-kill order for the apex predator.

An Exceptional Tragedy off Perth’s Northern Suburbs

The waters off Sorrento Beach are usually a haven for local swimmers and sports enthusiasts. On Friday morning, however, that routine was shattered. Greg O’Neill and a companion, known as Gibbo, were swimming very close to the shoreline when a massive five-metre Great White shark attacked, pulling O’Neill underwater. Lifesavers and emergency responders rushed to the scene, but they could not locate him in the turbulent water.

Witnesses on the beach described a chaotic and distressing scene. A bystander confirmed seeing blood in the water, while O’Neill’s swimming companion had to be comforted by rescuers after making it back to shore. Surf life-saving members and rescue helicopters quickly tracked the large shark as it swam about one kilometre west of Hillarys Boat Harbour near Boyinaboat reef. Floral tributes have since accumulated at the beach as shocked residents mourn a man remembered by his family as a generous, witty, and devoted father, grandfather-to-be, and husband.

The Rare Decision Behind the Catch-and-Kill Order

By Saturday morning, Western Australia Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis addressed the public, calling the event an incredibly sad and distressing incident. In a move that surprised many marine experts and locals alike, Jarvis authorized an extraordinary measure. Water police positively identified the apex predator lingering near the reef, prompting the state to issue a direct catch-and-kill order—reportedly the first of its kind in 10 years for Western Australia.

Photo: abc.net.au

Here is why that matters: while the order raised eyebrows, officials stressed the narrow scope of the decision. Jarvis explicitly rejected calls for a wider, generalized shark cull. “White sharks are protected internationally,” Jarvis stated. “This is not the return to the idea that we would cull all apex predators in the ocean. I don’t want to give people a false sense of security. I cannot mitigate all risks.” Fisheries officers initially dropped capture gear, specifically drumlines, near the sighting zone to secure the animal and recover potential coronial evidence. However, by Sunday afternoon, officials withdrew the equipment due to choppy waters and unfavorable weather conditions.

Spillover Effects and the Broader Mitigation Debate

The fatality marks the third time a human has been killed by a shark in Western Australia this year, and the second deadly encounter within a single week. The recurring tragedies have immediately shuttered local recreation. The City of Joondalup and the City of Wanneroo closed all public beaches as far north as Burns Beach as a precaution. Sorrento Surf Life Saving Club, whose season is slated to start in just two weeks, announced it is working closely with Surf Life Saving WA to determine when and how safely to reopen coastal access.

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Photo: watoday.com.au

Event Detail Recorded Status Victim Greg O’Neill, 63 (Marmion local) Location Sorrento Beach, Perth’s northern suburbs Date and Time Friday, September 18, 2026, approximately 10:30 am Official Response Temporary catch-and-kill order issued, gear later withdrawn Regional Safety Actions Beaches closed from Sorrento north to Burns Beach

State authorities now face renewed political and public pressure over how to balance marine conservation with beachgoer safety. Western Australia’s current mitigation framework relies heavily on a digital shark-notification app, acoustic tagging, warning sirens, and coastal enclosures. With public anxiety mounting, government officials indicated they will consult emergency services and police forces to evaluate whether enhanced drone surveillance or additional protective measures are required.

What Lies Ahead for Coastal Communities

The Sorrento Surf Life Saving Club released a statement praising the extraordinary courage of volunteers who assisted during the emergency. But as marine biologists and state regulators re-examine the limits of coastal mitigation technology, the waters off Perth remain a sobering reminder of the raw, unpredictable reality of sharing an ecosystem with protected marine predators.