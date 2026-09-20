Ed Sheeran Explains Removing B-Stage at Philadelphia Show After Macklemore Fallout

During his Saturday night concert on September 19, in Philadelphia, 35-year-old musician Ed Sheeran admitted that security concerns and recent tour fallout caused him to scrap his usual B-stage setup in the middle of the crowd. Sheeran confessed he feared potential backlash and items being thrown at him following the departure of opening acts.

The Bottom Line The Venue Shock: Ed Sheeran altered his Philadelphia concert setup on Saturday, September 19, by eliminating the central B-stage.

Ed Sheeran altered his Philadelphia concert setup on Saturday, September 19, by eliminating the central B-stage. The Backstage Exodus: The stage adjustments followed the tour fallout involving the departure of Macklemore and Irish folk band Boega.

The stage adjustments followed the tour fallout involving the departure of Macklemore and Irish folk band Boega. The Quick Pivot: A freshly assembled backing band had just three days to learn the tour’s setlist before taking the stage.

Security Fears Force a Philadelphia Redesign

Live touring relies on intimacy. For years, massive arena and stadium acts have utilized secondary stages planted deep within GA floor sections to create an illusion of closeness. But on September 19, Ed Sheeran shattered that illusion in Philadelphia. Standing center stage without his traditional acoustic safety net, the singer-songwriter leveled with the crowd about why the floor remained wide open.

Sheeran addressed the packed venue directly. “At this point in the show, to be honest, I usually go out to a B stage, and I’m going to be totally honest with you, I didn’t know what this audience would be like tonight. I didn’t know if I’d have things thrown at me,” Sheeran told the crowd. “I apologise that today is not the usual show. I took the B stage out because I was afraid what might happen if I stood in the middle and I will admit that. So, the show is a little bit different.”

Major international music tours operate like Swiss watches, with stage configurations, lighting rigs, and pyrotechnics locked in months ahead of time. Scrapping an entire structural component like a B-stage hours before showtime signals high-stakes internal friction.

The Fallout Behind the Loop Pedal

The stage changes were a direct consequence of a chaotic week for the tour. Earlier, support acts including Macklemore and traditional Irish folk outfit Boega withdrew from the lineup. For an artist whose primary identity is built on looping acoustic layers in real-time, losing guest musicians created a massive musical puzzle.

Sheeran detailed the scramble to fill out his sound on short notice. “There are certain songs that just don’t work on the loop pedal. So when my friends dropped out of this show, I was thinking, how am I going to keep the show the same? And how am I going to get musicians to stand on stage with me in a week when no one wants to stand on stage with me?”

Instead of canceling, Sheeran reached out to a trusted collaborator from past tours. That phone call yielded a brand-new backing band assembled under intense pressure.

Philadelphia Concert Adjustments Summary Element Standard Loop Tour Setup Philadelphia Show (Sept 19) B-Stage Positioned in the middle of the crowd Removed entirely due to security concerns Opening Acts Featured multiple touring supports (including Macklemore) None Backing Instrumentation Solo loop pedal / rotating guests New backing band with three days of rehearsal

Assembling a Band in Three Days

Music history is full of eleventh-hour band formations, but few face the kind of public scrutiny these replacement musicians walked into. Sheeran praised the ensemble for stepping up despite the ambient hostility surrounding the tour’s recent headlines.

Sheeran introduced the musicians to the Philadelphia audience with heavy praise. “I asked her if she knew any musician friends, and she said yes, and they’ve had three days to learn these songs, three days to learn these songs, and I just want to say before they come on stage, they said yes to being on stage with the knowledge that the world thought I was a certain type of person,” Sheeran shared on stage.

Photo: justjared.com

The newly formed lineup included drummer Mike, keyboardist CJ, bassist Eric, guitarist Clay, and violinist Alicia Enstrom. For fans in the arena, the stripped-down, rapidly rehearsed set offered a raw look at how a massive pop production pivots when the safety rails come off.

Whether this altered format will define the remainder of the tour remains to be seen. But for one night in Pennsylvania, vulnerability replaced spectacle, proving that sometimes the most memorable concerts are the ones hanging by a thread.