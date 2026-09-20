Earl Spencer Says Media Treatment of Harry and Meghan Echoes Diana’s Struggle

Earl Spencer Warns UK Media Treatment of Harry and Meghan Echoes Diana’s Tragic Ordeal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a relentless onslaught from the British press that bears an alarming resemblance to the hostility directed at Princess Diana before her death. According to Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, the ongoing tabloid hostility operates as a destructive, cancerous influence on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a wide-ranging interview broadcast by the BBC, Spencer argued that contemporary newsrooms have failed to learn the vital lessons of the late 1990s.

The Echoes of a Toxic Tabloid Culture

The parallel drawn between the late Princess of Wales and the Sussexes highlights deep-seated structural issues within the British media landscape. Diana died at age 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash while pursued by photographers on motorbikes. That tragedy sparked a global reckoning over press ethics and the relentless pursuit of royal figures. Yet, decades later, Spencer sees the same destructive machinery targeting his nephew and his wife.

“If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant,” Spencer told the BBC. He added that anyone being torn down in such a manner daily experiences a deeply corrosive environment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long criticized the British press, with Prince Harry famously telling Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that the tabloid environment created a toxic atmosphere.

Geographic Shifts and Ongoing Tensions

The friction between the Sussexes and the British establishment persists. After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry, Meghan, and their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—lived in California. However, recent visits back to the United Kingdom, including Prince Harry’s appearance at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London, frequently reignite intense media scrutiny.

Spencer’s intervention places the human toll of this daily friction back at the center of the national conversation.

Unresolved Family Rifts and Historical Memory

Spencer’s remarks arrive amid his own ongoing public disputes with Buckingham Palace, sparked by revelations in his new memoir chronicling Diana’s life. The book details explosive claims regarding the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death, prompting a rare pushback from the palace. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated that “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” Spencer dismissed the palace’s response as provocative and below the belt, maintaining that his account of history is accurate.

Photo: theguardian.com

This broader family friction underscores how the legacy of Princess Diana continues to cast a long, complicated shadow over the House of Windsor. As public interest in the royal family evolves in the digital age, the core debate over privacy, accountability, and press freedom remains as urgent as it was nearly three decades ago. Whether today’s media institutions will heed Spencer’s warning about the cancerous nature of sensationalized coverage remains an open question.

What are your thoughts on the relationship between the modern press and the royal family? Have tabloid standards truly evolved since 1997, or are we simply witnessing history repeat itself? Let’s discuss in the comments below.