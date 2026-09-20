Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture Buys Back Rice to Replenish Reserves

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has initiated the buyback of government-held rice reserves following post-crisis releases. Agriculture Minister Kazuho Yana maintained that the early repurchase strategy is driven by food security rather than an attempt to manipulate current market supplies.

The Japanese government is moving quickly to rebuild its depleted emergency stockpiles. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries carried out procurement procedures for 210,000 tons of rice on the 18th of the month, marking a significant step toward replenishing reserves that dwindled during a period of market turbulence.

The current reserve level stands at 320,000 tons, falling far short of the officially recognized optimal benchmark of 1 million tons. The depletion traces back to emergency releases initiated after a severe supply squeeze during the summer of 2024, widely referred to in reporting as the Reiwa rice panic, which forced authorities to flood the market with stored grain to drive down soaring retail prices.

Minister Yana Defends Timing Amid Market Glut

Speaking to reporters following an appearance on an NHK television program, Agriculture Minister Kazuho Yana addressed growing anxiety among agricultural producers. With the market currently experiencing a clear oversupply of rice, local inventories are steadily building up and pushing market prices downward. Growers have expressed deep concern over the threat of a potential price collapse.

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When questioned about how the state’s sudden reentry into the market might impact these falling prices, Yana pushed back against the idea that the ministry is attempting to artificially manage supply and demand.

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While acknowledging that the early repurchase program will exert a degree of influence on sectors where supply has loosened, Yana insisted that controlling market volumes is not the primary objective of the policy.

Food Security Priorities Versus Domestic Price Realities

The government insists that the push to buy back reserves is strictly a matter of national preparedness. Yana emphasized that food security requirements dictate the aggressive timeline for restocking, rather than economic intervention in the domestic grain trade.

Photo: sakigake.jp

During his broadcast remarks, Yana pointed out that maintaining a stable national food supply ultimately depends on the uninterrupted continuation of farming operations.

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To safeguard that foundation, the minister urged consumers to show a deeper awareness of the realities facing agricultural communities and to factor those considerations into their purchasing behavior.

The Policy Gap Between Reserves and Surplus

The intersection of a deficit in government reserves and a current commercial glut creates a paradoxical challenge for agricultural regulators. While official guidelines dictate that a 1 million ton buffer is necessary to insulate the country against sudden supply shocks or agricultural emergencies, executing large-scale state purchases while local markets struggle with surplus stock requires careful navigation.

Photo: 産経ニュース