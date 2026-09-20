Marco Reus Leads LA Galaxy to 3-2 Victory Over Minnesota United

Marco Reus Sparks LA Galaxy to 3-2 Victory Over Minnesota United

On September 19, 2026, Marco Reus delivered a performance, contributing one goal and one assist to power the LA Galaxy past Minnesota United in a 3-2 thriller in St. Paul.

For the Galaxy (8-10-9), this match served as a test on the road. Trailing for significant stretches of the contest, Los Angeles relied on poise and sharp tactical execution to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Early Fireworks and Minnesota’s Rapid Response

The night began brightly for the visitors. Pablo Ruiz, recently acquired on September 3 from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $400,000 in 2027 general allocation money, opened the scoring in the 12th minute. The strike marked Ruiz’s first goal since 2023, giving the Galaxy an early 1-0 advantage.

Minnesota United (7-11-8) refused to fold. Marcus Caldeira leveled the score in the 23rd minute before Kelvin Yeboah converted a penalty spot opportunity in the 30th minute. Yeboah’s conversion marked his third consecutive game with a goal, capping a run that has seen him net six of his 14 goals this season over his last six matches. That quick-fire double handed the Loons a 2-1 lead heading toward the interval.

The Reus-Klauss Connection Turn the Tide

As the match wore into its final quarter, Marco Reus took control of the attacking third. In the 76th minute, Reus curled a precise free kick from near the left end line toward the near post. João Klauss met the delivery with a sharp, flicked header that nestled inside the back post and into the side-net, evening the score at 2-2.

Just four minutes later, Reus struck again. Lucas Calegari—known simply as Calegari—whipped a dangerous cross into the penalty area. Reus met it with a decisive redirection, steering the ball past goalkeeper Drake Callender to claim a 3-2 lead in the 80th minute. Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski anchored the Galaxy defense down the stretch, securing three saves to preserve the three points.

Deepening Troubles for the Loons

While Los Angeles celebrated an away victory, the result compounds a run of form for Minnesota United. The Loons have now dropped four consecutive matches and remain winless in their last five outings.

Photo: cbssports.com

Minnesota will look to regroup next Saturday when they travel to face Seattle. Meanwhile, the Galaxy return home to host Colorado. How will your local club respond to late-season roster adjustments as the playoff race tightens? Share your thoughts below.