The 3 Best Trap Exercises for Muscle, Posture, and Injury Prevention

Transforming your upper body requires targeting the trapezius muscles, a diamond-shaped group extending from your neck to your mid-back. According to Luke Carlson, founder and CEO of Discover Strength, and Antony Brown, a personal training leader at Life Time, incorporating exercises like shrugs builds visible mass, prevents tech neck, and stabilizes the shoulders for heavy pressing.

Here is the kicker, friend. Most gym-goers completely ignore their traps on both push and pull days. But the math tells a different story. These upper back muscles make up roughly a third of your visible back mass, meaning neglecting them leaves serious aesthetic and functional gains on the table.

The Bottom Line The Unsung Hero: Traps cover a massive diamond-shaped area from your neck down to your mid-back, acting as prime mirror muscles.

Traps cover a massive diamond-shaped area from your neck down to your mid-back, acting as prime mirror muscles. Beyond Aesthetics: Strengthening this region combats forward spinal curvature—commonly known as “tech neck”—caused by endless screen time.

Strengthening this region combats forward spinal curvature—commonly known as “tech neck”—caused by endless screen time. Joint Stability: Well-trained traps anchor your shoulders during heavy compound movements like the bench press and overhead press, according to Antony Brown.

Why Your Routine Is Missing Out on Upper Back Mass

Ask those same lifters to point to their trapezius muscles, and they will likely tap the small mounds flanking their neck. That mistake costs them dearly.

As Carlson points out, those neck-adjacent mounds are just the tip of the iceberg. The trapezius is a vast, diamond-shaped network of muscle fibers. Because these fibers live in a gray zone between shoulder day and back day, they frequently slip through the cracks of standard workout splits.

Building out this region does more than just fill out a tailored dress shirt or a casual T-shirt. It creates a formidable, balanced silhouette reminiscent of action stars like Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine. But Hollywood aesthetics are only half the battle. The functional payoffs are massive.

Protecting Your Posture and Bench Press Maxes

Modern life wages a relentless war on our posture. Staring down at smartphones all day leads directly to kyphosis, the medical term for the forward spinal curvature we call “tech neck.” Carlson explains that the traps are precisely the muscles responsible for pulling the head and neck back into proper alignment.

Meanwhile, the benefits extend straight to your heavy compound lifts. Antony Brown notes that robust traps stabilize the shoulder joint. When you can lock your shoulders back and down securely on a bench press, you create an unshakeable foundation for raw lifting power.

Trap Training Benefits at a Glance Benefit Category Specific Advantage Expert Source Aesthetics Fills out the upper back, shoulders, and neck for a balanced physique Luke Carlson (Discover Strength) Posture Combats kyphosis and counters “tech neck” from screen usage Luke Carlson (Discover Strength) Joint Health Stabilizes the shoulder girdle for safer, stronger pressing movements Antony Brown (Life Time)

The Three Best Trap Exercises to Get Yoked

Ready to give your upper back the attention it demands? Personal trainers point to specific, highly efficient movements to build serious trap density without overcomplicating your routine.

Photo: gq-magazine.co.uk

The first and most accessible option is the classic shrug. Shrugs target the upper portion of the traps—the exact region visible from the front in a mirror or a selfie. You can execute shrugs with dumbbells, kettlebells, a barbell, or a trap bar. In a pinch, you can even use household items like backpacks loaded with books, provided the weight is balanced evenly.

To perform a standard dumbbell shrug, grab a pair of weights and stand tall with your arms hanging naturally at your sides. Keeping your arms straight, slowly elevate your shoulders straight up toward your ears. While your shoulders will not actually touch your ears, that upward drive is your mental and physical target.

The Takeaway

Neglecting your upper back is no longer an option if you want a bulletproof physique and bulletproof joints. By integrating targeted trap work into your weekly splits—starting with simple, heavy shrugs—you protect your spine from modern posture pitfalls while supercharging your pressing strength.

Lower Trap Exercises You’re NOT Doing — Stop Shoulder Pain & Strengthen This Key Muscle

What does your current back day look like? Are you finally ready to give your traps the heavy lifting they deserve, or are you sticking strictly to mirror muscles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.