France Public Debt Forecast to Hit 121.7% of GDP by 2027

France’s public debt is projected to scale to 121.7% of GDP by 2027, up from 119.3% in 2026, according to budget forecasts submitted to the High Council of Public Finances (HCFP).

The Bottom Line Debt Trajectory: Sovereign obligations will expand from 119.3% of GDP in 2026 to 121.7% in 2027, driven by persistent structural deficits.

Sovereign obligations will expand from 119.3% of GDP in 2026 to 121.7% in 2027, driven by persistent structural deficits. Yield Pressure: French 10-year sovereign bonds recently hit a 4.5% yield, widening the bund spread to 100 basis points—a level unseen since 2012.

French 10-year sovereign bonds recently hit a 4.5% yield, widening the bund spread to 100 basis points—a level unseen since 2012. Fiscal Tightening: Sébastien Lecornu’s administration aims to trim public spending to 56.9% of GDP while raising approximately €9 billion through targeted tax loophole closures rather than broad-based hikes.

Budgetary Adjustments Under the Lecornu Administration

As the French government prepares its 2027 budget bill for an October 1 parliamentary delivery ahead of presidential elections, fiscal documents submitted to the HCFP reveal a challenging mathematical reality. Public spending is slated to contract marginally from 57.1% to 56.9% of GDP. Meanwhile, compulsory levies and social contributions will tick upward from 43.9% to 44.2% of GDP.

According to economic daily Les Echos, this structural adjustment yields roughly €9 billion in fresh state revenue. The administration under Sébastien Lecornu maintains that this capital will be unlocked by curtailing specific tax exemptions and intensifying anti-fraud enforcement. The strategy also includes tempering the existing surtax on large corporate profits and reassessing deductions tied to pensioners and certain social benefits.

Yet, these adjustments are insufficient to arrest debt accumulation. The deficit-to-GDP ratio will contract from 5.4% in 2026 to 5.0% next year. Paris continues to officially target a deficit below 3% by 2029, a threshold the government concedes is mandatory to finally stabilize the debt-to-GDP trajectory.

Bond Market Strains and the Widening Bund Spread

Sovereign debt math rarely exists in a vacuum, and international bond markets are already pricing in French fiscal friction. Ahead of the budget disclosures, the risk premium demanded by investors holding French sovereign paper climbed to 4.5%. This shift generated a spread of 100 basis points over benchmark German 10-year bunds—marking the widest yield differential between Paris and Berlin since 2012.

Macroeconomic Indicator 2026 Forecast 2027 Projection Public Debt (% of GDP) 119.3% 121.7% Public Deficit (% of GDP) 5.4% 5 % Public Spending (% of GDP) 57.1% 56.9% Compulsory Levies (% of GDP) 43.9% 44.2%

Navigating Political Realities Ahead of 2027

The intersection of a ballooning debt burden and an upcoming presidential election creates a narrow corridor for fiscal reformers. Independent oversight bodies, including the HCFP linked to the Court of Auditors, must evaluate the internal coherence of these figures before the text reaches parliament on October 1.

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With borrowing costs hovering near multi-year highs, Paris faces mounting pressure to demonstrate execution credibility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.