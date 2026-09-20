Sony Reinforces Image Leadership in Latin America with Kando Trip 2026

Sony hosted Kando Trip 2026 in Paracas, Peru, gathering prominent Latin American photographers, filmmakers, and digital creators to explore hybrid imaging technologies.

The Hardware Shift Toward Hybrid Capture

The modern content creation pipeline has fundamentally broken down the traditional barriers separating still photography from motion picture production. Creators frequently pivot from capturing high-resolution still frames to shooting video for digital distribution, often within the same production cycle. This operational convergence demands hardware engineered for dual-threat capability.

According to data from the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), global shipments of digital cameras hit approximately 9,4 million units in 2025, marking an increase of 11,2% frente al año anterior. Interchangeable-lens cameras drove the bulk of this volume, surpassing 7 million units. Within that category, mirrorless systems retained dominant market share due to their capacity to respond to both photography and video needs.

Ecosystem Integration and Optical Engineering

Sony has capitalized on this structural market shift by unifying its product engineering across multiple tiers. The company’s hardware stack bridges consumer-tier Alpha mirrorless bodies with its professional Cinema Line and professional solutions for audiovisual production.

Underpinning this hardware strategy is Sony’s manufacturing footprint in semiconductor development. The company maintains the top global market position in image sensors. These semiconductor components form the foundational layer for cameras, mobile devices and other capture applications.

By pairing technology and industry knowledge with direct relationships with creators, the hardware removes technical bottlenecks that once forced users to choose between photography and video as independent disciplines.

Kando Trip 2026: Field Testing in Paracas

Moving from laboratory benchmarks to field application, Sony brought its hardware ecosystem to the desert and ocean landscapes of Paracas, Peru, for Kando Trip 2026. The event served as an immersive testing ground for wildlife, landscape, and adventure creators working under harsh environmental variables.

Photo: tecnologiaprofesional.com

Participants included members of the Alpha Partners and Alpha Friends communities, alongside Latin American winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026. Rather than operating as a conventional product showcase, the gathering functioned as a collaborative workshop where professionals experienced technology in real-world shooting conditions.

“La creación de contenidos está evolucionando a un ritmo acelerado, permitiendo que hoy en día un creador transite sin problemas de la fotografía al video o emprenda iniciativas que se asemejan cada vez más al arte cinematográfico. Nuestro propósito es acompañarles en dicha transformación, no solo mediante herramientas tecnológicas, sino también generando espacios propicios para la experimentación, el intercambio mutuo de conocimientos y la constante evolución de su perspectiva creativa.”

Building a Regional Creator Network

For Latin American producers, filmmakers, and digital agencies, the initiative builds a localized support network.