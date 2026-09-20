Crew Girl Netflix Ending Explained: Who Does Teagan Choose?

In Netflix’s young adult sports drama Crew Girl, 16-year-old single sculler Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) finds her life upended by a family scandal, forcing a relocation to Easton Prep on the East Coast where she becomes the coxswain for the chaotic boys’ varsity crew and navigates a tangled love triangle between local rower Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark) and team captain Josh Regis (Sam Braun).

The Dynamic Behind Teagan’s High-Stakes Love Triangle

When scandal strikes her family in Los Angeles, Teagan Tao leaves behind her promising rowing future and lands at Easton Prep, according to Netflix’s Tudum reporting. With no girls’ rowing team available, she takes over the coxswain seat for the unruly boys’ varsity crew. Amid the intense team politics and old-money pressure, Teagan finds herself caught between two completely different teammates.

On one side is Cam Dillinger, the sweet and gentle boy next door. According to Netflix’s coverage, Cam and Teagan bond over being outsiders who refuse to let their circumstances define them. Their connection builds toward tacos in his truck bed and plans for the fall formal. On the other side is Josh Regis, the arrogant yet undeniably confident team captain. Braun describes Josh as wearing a mask for too long, finding a refreshing lack of fakery in Teagan’s fiery, opinionated personality.

What Went Down at the Fall Formal and Season 1 Finale

Friction strikes at the fall formal when Cam’s insecurities over money create a wedge between him and Teagan, as showrunner Vivian Lin explains to Tudum. Feeling unworthy of being the winner Teagan deserves, Cam pulls away. This leaves Teagan to seek refuge in the boathouse, where Josh finds her, leading to a hookup.

Photo: graziadaily.co.uk

Although Episode 6 opens with Teagan and Cam smooching in the boathouse, it ultimately ends with them breaking things off. By the final moments of Season 1, Teagan still hasn’t definitively chosen either boy. Josh asks for a second chance following his heart surgery, and while the finale leaves their exact standing unclear, the actors and showrunners lean into the unresolved tension. Braun advocated for a loaded final moment of eye contact between Josh and Teagan, noting that it leaves the audience wondering what is still there to be explored.

Is Crew Girl Returning for Season 2?

As of September 2026, Netflix has not officially renewed Crew Girl for a second season, according to Grazia UK. Because the series dropped on the platform on September 10th, industry metrics such as viewing figures and completion rates are still being evaluated. However, Netflix has categorized the trailer strictly as Season 1 rather than labeling the show a limited series, keeping the door open for a potential sophomore run if viewer buzz remains high.

Photo: netflix.com

Filmed in British Columbia with a largely Canadian cast featuring Miku Martineau, Sam Braun, and Kyle Clark, the series taps into the massive market demand for young adult romance and sports drama. Whether Teagan ultimately picks Josh, Cam, or neither will depend entirely on whether Netflix greenlights a second chapter.