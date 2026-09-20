Shark Nebula Wins 18th Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Ali Alobaidly’s deep-exposure capture of the Shark Nebula, designated as “The Silent Predator,” has won the overall grand prize at the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s 18th annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Selected from roughly 4,000 entries across 66 countries, the winning shot required over 28 hours of exposure captured from the desert of Al Zahra, Kuwait.

The Physics and Optics Behind the Shark Nebula Capture

The winning image targets a dark nebula located approximately 650 light-years away. In optical astronomy, a dark nebula consists of molecular gas and dust clouds dense enough to obscure background starlight entirely. The morphology of these overlapping interstellar dust structures creates the distinct visual illusion of a marine predator with its jaws wide open.

Steve Marsh, editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine and a member of the judging panel, noted that the composition achieves stark dynamic range, sharp structural details, and uniform visibility of faint background stars right to the frame edges, anchored by the dense, high-resolution dark patch functioning as the shark’s eye.

Galactic Dynamics and Solar Activity Across Category Winners

Beyond the overall winner, the competition highlighted diverse astrophysical phenomena ranging from external galaxies to local solar magnetic activity. In the galaxies category, Zhipeng Yan and Xinran Li secured first place with “Dust Band Symphony of Virgo,” capturing NGC 4753, a lenticular galaxy situated roughly 60 million light-years from Earth. Lenticular galaxies represent an evolutionary transitional state between spiral and elliptical galaxies. The intricate, winding dust lanes crossing the galactic nucleus are theorized to originate from past galactic interactions or accretion events, creating a swirling visual reminiscent of a conductor’s baton guiding stellar motion.

The awarded frame details the convective granulation patterns across the solar photosphere and their convergence into high-energy sunspot complexes, illustrating the violent plasma dynamics governed by solar magnetic fields.

Planetary Alignments and Deep-Sky Remnants

Other category victors documented rare transient alignments and historical stellar remnants. Tom Williams captured “Saturn’s Equinox” in the planets, comets, and asteroids category. The imagery showcases the ring-plane crossing phenomenon—occurring roughly every 15 years when Earth’s viewing angle aligns with Saturn’s ring plane, rendering the rings paper-thin—alongside distinct moon shadows cast onto the planetary cloud tops by satellites like Tethys.

Meanwhile, in the newcomer division, Haocheng Zhu secured victory with “Echo of an Ancient Explosion,” targeting Messier 1 (the Crab Nebula) located 6,500 light-years away.

2026 Competition Breakdown by the Numbers Total Entries: Approximately 4,000 submissions

Approximately 4,000 submissions Geographic Reach: Participants from 66 countries

Participants from 66 countries Overall Winner: “The Silent Predator” by Ali Alobaidly

“The Silent Predator” by Ali Alobaidly Notable Milestones: 15-year-old Nikolaos Strimpoulis won the young competition category with “Mineral Moon,” demonstrating advanced chromatic processing of lunar iron and titanium distributions.

Additional category winners included Stefano Pellegrini for “Botswana Star Trails” in the skyscapes division, Petr Horalek for “Venus Pearl on the Moon” in our moon category, Radoslav Sviretsov for “Crown” capturing an Icelandic aurora borealis display during a geomagnetic storm, and Max Inwood for “Messages of the Ancients” documenting millennia-old petroglyphs beneath the Milky Way and green atmospheric airglow in California.